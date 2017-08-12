 
News By Tag
* Tom Johnson
* Africa Surgery Inc.
* VOTFNJ
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Morristown
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Tom Johnson, Jr. Founder, Africa Surgery, Inc

Creatures exist only in dependence on each other, to complete each other, in the service of each other." ~ Pope Francis, Laudato Si: Caring for Our Common Home
 
 
Africa Surgery
Africa Surgery
MORRISTOWN, N.J. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Some individuals are challenged to meet the call to serve each other in extraordinary ways, ways to which most of us are not summoned, or have  just ignored.  Tom Johnson both heard the call and responded.  And as the tiny mustard seed produces the beautiful tree with abundant branches to harbor a diversity of  birds, so Tom's response to the seemingly unfeasible appeal in 2001 for medical and surgical help in Sierra Leone, West Africa, has grown and blossomed into Africa Surgery, Inc., the source of "help, healing, and health" for so many in one of the poorest nations on the planet.

It is a fascinating tale of what one person can accomplish.  And it is an edifying story of those at home participating in the collective journey of care for all creation "in dependence on each other, to complete each other, in the service of each other," as Pope Francis teaches.

Joins Voice of the Faithful New Jersey for this entralling story on  Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 3:30 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 100 Harter Road, Morristown, NJ  07960.

All are welcome!

For more information on VOTFNJ plesse visit http://www.votfnj.org

For more information on Africa Surgery Inc., please visit http://www.africasurgery.org/

Media Contact
VOTFNJ
***@votfnj.org
End
Source:Voice of the Fathful NJ
Email:***@votfnj.org Email Verified
Tags:Tom Johnson, Africa Surgery Inc., VOTFNJ
Industry:Religion
Location:Morristown - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Voice of the Faithful NJ News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share