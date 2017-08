Tom Johnson, Jr. Founder, Africa Surgery, Inc

Creatures exist only in dependence on each other, to complete each other, in the service of each other." ~ Pope Francis, Laudato Si: Caring for Our Common Home

Africa Surgery

Media Contact

VOTFNJ

***@votfnj.org VOTFNJ

End

-- Some individuals are challenged to meet the call to serve each other in extraordinary ways, ways to which most of us are not summoned, or have just ignored. Tom Johnson both heard the call and responded. And as the tiny mustard seed produces the beautiful tree with abundant branches to harbor a diversity of birds, so Tom's response to the seemingly unfeasible appeal in 2001 for medical and surgical help in Sierra Leone, West Africa, has grown and blossomed into Africa Surgery, Inc., the source of "help, healing, and health" for so many in one of the poorest nations on the planet.It is a fascinating tale of what one person can accomplish. And it is an edifying story of those at home participating in the collective journey of care for all creation "in dependence on each other, to complete each other, in the service of each other," as Pope Francis teaches.Joins Voice of the Faithful New Jersey for this entralling story on Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 3:30 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 100 Harter Road, Morristown, NJ 07960.All are welcome!For more information on VOTFNJ plesse visit http://www.votfnj.org For more information on Africa Surgery Inc., please visit http://www.africasurgery.org/