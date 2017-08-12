News By Tag
Tom Johnson, Jr. Founder, Africa Surgery, Inc
Creatures exist only in dependence on each other, to complete each other, in the service of each other." ~ Pope Francis, Laudato Si: Caring for Our Common Home
It is a fascinating tale of what one person can accomplish. And it is an edifying story of those at home participating in the collective journey of care for all creation "in dependence on each other, to complete each other, in the service of each other," as Pope Francis teaches.
Joins Voice of the Faithful New Jersey for this entralling story on Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 3:30 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 100 Harter Road, Morristown, NJ 07960.
All are welcome!
For more information on VOTFNJ plesse visit http://www.votfnj.org
For more information on Africa Surgery Inc., please visit http://www.africasurgery.org/
