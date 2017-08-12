Facilitated Growth's Portfolio Company, Epica International, Closes Financing Round

Contact

-- Facilitated Growth announced today that one of its flagship portfolio companies, Epica International, Inc., has successfully closed a round of financing. The California-based investment group, Partners for Growth (PFG), made the investment contribution last week from their Fund V.The terms of the deal include a multi-million initial contribution to fund operations, grow the sales force, and start the ground work to prepare for the human market. The deal is categorized as a debt equity financing and includes a number of key incentives. Epica has the option, based on certain conditions, to receive additional multi-million dollars of funding from PFG as part of the terms of the present agreement, if they so desire.The Facilitated Growth team acted as the key advisor on this deal and proved critical in helping Epica navigate a rigorous diligence process for its five growing subsidiaries. Additionally, Epica relied on FG to assist with investor relations items, negotiations with the counter-party, internal communication at the board level, and to support the company with additional bridge financing investment prior to the above infusion."We at FG enjoy seeing our projects and companies engage in transactions to fortify themselves, and this sets a tremendous precedent" said Facilitated Growth CEO, Joe Soto.