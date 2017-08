America's Financial Choice Donates School Supplies to Back 2 School Illinois to Help Needy Children

America's Financial Choice will contribute to Back 2 School Illinois by donating back to school kits containing school supplies for needy children.

-- America's Financial Choice provides financial assistance through installment loans, including payday loans and auto title loans, and they have twenty locations that service various communities throughout the state of Illinois. Every year in the late summer and early fall, America's Financial Choice helps needy schoolchildren in the communities that they serve by donating school supply kits purchased from Back 2 School Illinois. Back 2 School Illinois is a nonprofit organization that collects and distributes school supplies for needy children and families at the start of each school year. America's Financial Choice contributes to Back 2 School Illinois every year and they are proud to contribute again for 2017.Each of America's Financial Choice's twenty stores throughout Illinois, from Chicago to Du Quoin, IL, will donate fifty school supply kits to local charities. These back to school kits will contain the main school supplies that children need to successfully complete a year of school. The customers of America's Financial Choice can help as well by donating money at any of their locations. In 2016, Back 2 School Illinois helped 29,714 underprivileged children in Illinois get the school supplies they need.America's Financial Choice is a licensed Illinois lender that offers payday installment loans and auto title loans to those who need financial assistance. They have twenty loan servicing locations in Illinois to serve those who need extra cash in these cities and the surrounding areas. America's Financial Choice has a fast approval process to help people secure loans, and they also offer starter payday loans for those who have little to no credit or lending history. You can learn more by calling America's Financial Choice at (888) 298-2732.Back 2 School Illinois is a nonprofit organization that distributes school supplies for needy children and families throughout Illinois. They have developed many partnerships with community organizations and government agencies to help put together and distribute as many school supply kits as possible to give children the tools they need to succeed in school. Back 2 School Illinois also runs a college scholarship program, as well as POWER UP! Boot Camp which teaches children about proper nutrition and exercise. You can learn more by visiting b2si.org