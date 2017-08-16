Country(s)
Industry News
America's Financial Choice Donates School Supplies to Back 2 School Illinois to Help Needy Children
America's Financial Choice will contribute to Back 2 School Illinois by donating back to school kits containing school supplies for needy children.
Each of America's Financial Choice's twenty stores throughout Illinois, from Chicago to Du Quoin, IL, will donate fifty school supply kits to local charities. These back to school kits will contain the main school supplies that children need to successfully complete a year of school. The customers of America's Financial Choice can help as well by donating money at any of their locations. In 2016, Back 2 School Illinois helped 29,714 underprivileged children in Illinois get the school supplies they need.
About America's Financial Choice
America's Financial Choice is a licensed Illinois lender that offers payday installment loans and auto title loans to those who need financial assistance. They have twenty loan servicing locations in Illinois to serve those who need extra cash in these cities and the surrounding areas. America's Financial Choice has a fast approval process to help people secure loans, and they also offer starter payday loans for those who have little to no credit or lending history. You can learn more by calling America's Financial Choice at (888) 298-2732.
About Back 2 School Illinois
Back 2 School Illinois is a nonprofit organization that distributes school supplies for needy children and families throughout Illinois. They have developed many partnerships with community organizations and government agencies to help put together and distribute as many school supply kits as possible to give children the tools they need to succeed in school. Back 2 School Illinois also runs a college scholarship program, as well as POWER UP! Boot Camp which teaches children about proper nutrition and exercise. You can learn more by visiting b2si.org.
Contact
America’s Financial Choice
***@afchoice.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse