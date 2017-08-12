 
Industry News





Castle Placement Named Exclusive Placement Agent for $5.5 Million Equity Raise for Girocheck

 
NEW YORK - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Girocheck Financial announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $5.5 million of equity to accelerate the rollout of its VoltCash prepaid card platform targeting the approximately 60 million unbanked and underbanked individuals in the US.

VoltCash's financial inclusion platform allows any merchant to convert a paycheck to instantly available funds on a fully functional prepaid card account in a retailer friendly way. VoltCash attracts the unbanked and underbanked into the financial mainstream by providing a significantly lower cost - a faster and more convenient alternative to traditional check cashing. For participating merchants, there is a low one-time set up cost, no licensing requirements and no fraud risk. VoltCash is initially targeting the more than 50,000 US grocers that currently do not offer check cashing. The management team, led by CEO Miguel Bueno, has decades of relevant experience and a strong understanding of the unbanked and underbanked market.

Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt capital for private early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Its highly experienced investment bankers and robust, innovative, data-driven technology platform connects issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.

Castle Placement - Richard Luftig
(212) 418-1181
rluftig@castleplacement.com
Castle Placement and client firm
Email Verified
