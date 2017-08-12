 
News By Tag
* Win
* Concert
* Tickets
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Photay Celebrates his New LP by Going on Tour!

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Win
Concert
Tickets

Industry:
Music

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

SAN FRANCISCO - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- A native of upstate New York, Photay is the avant-garde beats producer that you've been waiting for. Layers of sonic texture abound in his music, coming fully into form on his self-titled mini-LP back in 2014. Recently he put out his debut full-length record, Onism, and now he's taking his songs on the road! Thrillcall is giving away a pair of tickets to dates along Photay's tour; see the full tour itinerary below. Download the Thrillcall app in order to enter.

Win tickets to Photay! Follow the links below to

Photay is the solo musical endeavor of Evan Shornstein, hailing from the lush and peaceful evergreen valley of Woodstock, NY. Having been introduced to Aphex Twin at the tender age of 9, he quickly began to embrace music in all of its forms. This early inspiration provided a foundation for his musical growth in drumming, turntablism and eventually composition.

Years later, after an eye-opening trip to Guinea, West Africa, Photay was born. Combining his newly acquired knowledge of polyrhythmic percussion and years of experimenting with sampling and field recordings, he went on to create and self-release his first project under the alias. Seamlessly combining a variety of audio sources and techniques, Photay's sound is a balancing act of analog and digital, of natural and synthetic. It is not designed exclusively for headphones nor the dancefloor, but is genuinely at home in both contexts. (source: astronauti.co)


Photay Tour

8/25 – Philadelphia @ Johnny Brenda's
8/26 – Montreal @ Newspeak
9/15 – San Francisco @ Swedish American Hall
9/16 – Seattle @ Barboza
9/17 – Vancouver @ Cobalt
9/29 – Austin @ Empire Control Room


***** Win tickets to Photay! Download the Thrillcall app to enter: https://r.thrl.cl/4a4.1fd.8c

Read more on the Thrillcall blog: https://xt8r9.app.goo.gl/66vV
End
Source:
Email:***@thrillcall.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thrillcall PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share