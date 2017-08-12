News By Tag
* Win
* Concert
* Tickets
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Photay Celebrates his New LP by Going on Tour!
Win tickets to Photay! Follow the links below to
Photay is the solo musical endeavor of Evan Shornstein, hailing from the lush and peaceful evergreen valley of Woodstock, NY. Having been introduced to Aphex Twin at the tender age of 9, he quickly began to embrace music in all of its forms. This early inspiration provided a foundation for his musical growth in drumming, turntablism and eventually composition.
Years later, after an eye-opening trip to Guinea, West Africa, Photay was born. Combining his newly acquired knowledge of polyrhythmic percussion and years of experimenting with sampling and field recordings, he went on to create and self-release his first project under the alias. Seamlessly combining a variety of audio sources and techniques, Photay's sound is a balancing act of analog and digital, of natural and synthetic. It is not designed exclusively for headphones nor the dancefloor, but is genuinely at home in both contexts. (source: astronauti.co)
Photay Tour
8/25 – Philadelphia @ Johnny Brenda's
8/26 – Montreal @ Newspeak
9/15 – San Francisco @ Swedish American Hall
9/16 – Seattle @ Barboza
9/17 – Vancouver @ Cobalt
9/29 – Austin @ Empire Control Room
***** Win tickets to Photay! Download the Thrillcall app to enter: https://r.thrl.cl/
Read more on the Thrillcall blog: https://xt8r9.app.goo.gl/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse