Mortgage Advisor Earns Expert Certification

PORTLAND, Ore. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Press Release

Sierra Pacific Mortgage

Brigitte Erickson

4640 SW Macadam Ave, Suite 90

Portland, OR 97239

Contact:          Brigitte Erickson 503-619-1214

Brigitte Erickson, mortgage advisor for Sierra Pacific Mortgage in Portland, OR has completed a two day training event held by Sierra Pacific Mortgage in Oregon to earn the Certified Liability Advisor (CLA) designation. The program, Borrow Smart University, provided an intense two day education that involved various liability management concepts, strategies, and case studies.

The program is offered to mortgage advisors to assist them with the integration of their client's borrowing and related liabilities as a core step toward financial independence. Completion of the training allows Brigitte to provide consumer advice on how to best build wealth through the effective management of liabilities.

Brigitte was quoted as saying, "It is very educational and provides a vast wealth of knowledge & tools to better help you approach potential business partners with something fresh and different than anyone else out there doing what we do."

For additional information about this release contact Brigitte at 503-619-1214.

Sierra Pacific Mortgage, located in Portland, OR is one of the top residential lenders in the nation and recently named "Top 50 Service Provider" by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

KendallTodd, Inc. is the leading provider of strategy, content, training and tools to lenders, advisors and institutions seeking to better manage cash and liabilities.

