News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Atlanta-based Mark Spain Real Estate Ranks #2097 on 2017 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing US Firms
Inc. magazine this week ranked Mark Spain Real Estate No. 2097 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000 for having a three-year revenue growth of 175 percent. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
"We're thrilled to be one of the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row! This honor is a reflection on our team and their focus," said Chairman and CEO Mark Spain.
The 2017 Inc. 5000, released online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., is a competitive and varied list of businesses. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2013 to 2016. The average company on this year's Inc. 5000 list grew by sixfold in that time period. By comparison, the economy grew by 6.7 percent, so this sustained increase, such as the 175 percent three-year sales growth achieved by Mark Spain Real Estate (http://www.markspain.com) in the exceptionally competitive metro Atlanta real estate market is a substantial accomplishment.
One of only 196 real estate-related firms in America to earn a spot on the list (and dozens of these were actually home builders, not residential real estate companies), Mark Spain Real Estate was one of only seven real estate firms in Georgia to make the Inc. 5000 list in 2017.
The Inc. 5000 honor comes just weeks after Mark Spain Real Estate was named the No. 2 sales team in the nation for most closed annual sales transactions on The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals list. The national awards ranking is sponsored annually by REAL Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. It's based on 2016 sales production. Mark Spain Real Estate averaged 5.2 home sales per day for $443million in total gross sales.
The Atlanta real estate firm was also honored by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in March when it was honored as one of the top 150 companies in Atlanta to work, receiving a 2017 AJC Top Places to Work Award.
Mark Spain Real Estate's corporate office is located approximately 20 minutes northeast of Atlanta, in Alpharetta, Ga., at 12600 Deerfield Parkway, Suite 450. To learn more about the active Atlanta and Athens real estate markets, call 770-886-9000 or visit www.markspain.com. The Mark Spain Real Estate app is also available as a free download at app.markspain.com.
About Mark Spain Real Estate (MSRE):
MSRE is a leading, Georgia based, independent real estate firm. Prior to forming the company in January 2016, Mark Spain and his team were annually the No. 1 large team for sales production with the Atlanta Realtors Association for more than 10 consecutive years and annually appeared in the top 10 of the REAL Trends/Wall Street Journal list of America's top 1,000 agents and teams. In 2016, MSRE achieved 1,842 home sales for total gross sales of $443 million. The MSRE Athens, Ga. office, opened in mid-2016, surpassed its 100th sale in less than nine months. A third MSRE office opened in spring 2017, this time south of Atlanta in Stockbridge/
A University of Georgia Terry School of Business graduate, Mark Spain is the only metro Atlanta real estate agent to be endorsed by Barbara Corcoran, the real estate mogul frequently seen on ABC's Shark Tank. See the 30-second testimonial here (https://vimeo.com/
Media Contacts:
Joe Garcia
Director of Marketing & Innovation
Office: 770-886-9000
joe.garcia@markspain.com
TC McClenning
Cell: 404-819-0643
tc@topcatcreative.com
Methodology
The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2016. The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/
About Inc. and the Inc. 500|5000:
Founded in 1979, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2 million in 2010 to over 13 million today.
The Inc. 500|5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.
For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://www.inc.com.
Contact
TC McClenning/Top Cat Creative Services
@RealtorPR
***@topcatcreative.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse