OrthAzone Partners with Saeshin America

OrthAzone has teamed up with SAESHIN AMERICA, INC. to offer orthodontists a selection of quality high-precision dental devices at great prices with California-based Warranty Service.

-- SAESHIN has been supplying products under a private label for major distributors in the US for over 40 years. Now, orthodontists can conveniently order products like the Portable Battery Drill Unit Sets and Variable Low-speed Handpiece Sets under the SAESHIN AMERICA brand through OrthAzone.com."We are very pleased to supply Saeshin's products to OrthAzone. The combination of Saeshin's 40 years of precise manufacturing experience and OrthAzone, with its latest sales platform, is the best choice to meet the needs of various customers", said Ms. Youngsun, Lee, president of Saeshin America, Inc. "Both companies will cooperate to provide the best products and customer service."OrthAzone is known as the Amazon.com for orthodontic supplies. Their latest sales platform helps orthodontic offices become more proactive with their inventory management by saving time and money, while preventing rush and extra shipping charges.We are excited to add Saeshin to our portfolio of manufacturers of high quality products who want to reach orthodontists directly", said Dr. Maryann Kriger DDS, Cofounder and President of OrthAzone. "Most orthodontists know their products but not their brand. We will work together to generate sales and brand awareness."Based in Irvine, California, SAESHIN AMERICA, INC., a branch office of SAESHIN, was established in 2015. It provides products and high-quality warranty service in the USA. Since 1976 SAESHIN has established itself as a manufacturing company of high-precision, plus a medical device company being recognized for a system certiﬁcate of ISO9001, ISO13485 and Product certiﬁcate of KFDA, CE, FDA and CFDA.OrthAzone.com is a simple, quick and easy online supply ordering system. OrthAzone.com commits to carrying ONLY FDA-registered products at affordable prices and works directly with manufacturers to bring savings of 40-60% on every order – with a low flat shipping fee! No membership dues, hidden costs or unnecessary overhead.