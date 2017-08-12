News By Tag
Torrey Hills Technologies Offers Unprecedented 5-Year Warranty for Its Thick Film Furnaces
Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) will begin to offer an industry leading five-year warranty for all of their thick film furnaces installed in North America. That is 500% of THT competitors' warranty.
THT has absolute confidence in the quality and durability in every new thick film furnaces installed. It firmly believes that customers deserve the peace of mind against unforeseen furnace service and repairs. This warranty covers defects in material and workmanship for a period of five years from the date of installation by the end user.
"We want to shield our customers against unexpected repair bills," said Ken Kuang, president of THT. "They will feel assured knowing that their equipment is protected under a warranty that is top in the industry, structured as solid as our furnaces."
In the rare case that a customer needs to use the warranty, THT trained service technicians will repair qualifying thick film furnaces to precise THT standards and requirements. The above stated warranty does not apply to products that have failed due to improper installation, misuse, alteration, unauthorized repair or modification. All implied warranties, if any, are limited in duration to the above stated five-year warranty period.
Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (http://www.beltfurnaces.com) develops and delivers quality yet affordable equipment and supplies for multiple industries. Since its establishment, the company has expanded its business from microelectronics packaging components to mixing equipment and furnace equipment manufacturing. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., the company now has customers located around the world in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC
Joyce Zhang
***@torreyhillstech.com
