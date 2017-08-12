Local Business Wins International Partnership

Specialty Products, LLC's Nail Essentials Nail Polish Remover Wipes are now Available on Walmart.com!

-- Specialty Products, LLC's Nail Essentials Nail Polish Remover Wipes are now available on Walmart.com!Now you can get the best nail polish remover wipes at the best prices.No longer do you have to buy separate bottles of acetone and cotton balls or tissues to remove your nail polish, as our one-of-a-kind product combines the power of recyclable wipes pre-soaked in our environmentally friendly soybean derived formula with the convenience of a portable and travel-friendly package.With prices as low as $2.66, you can't find a better deal anywhere online for our fantastic wipes. Choose from a variety of wipes including Maximum Strength, Moisturizing Aloe, and our Vitamin E!So be sure to grab a set of wipes for yourself, friends, and family! Not only will you be treating your nails to a unique spa-like experience, but also be saving along the way.The Nail Polish Remover Wipes' Story:Company co-founder--and Brandon, SD resident--Ronald Jupiter created Nail Essentials Nail Polish Remover Wipes for his two young daughters when they became obsessed with painting their nails. Tired of the hassle and mess of traditional nail polish remover, and trying to keep up with his daughters' ever-changing tastes in color and glitter, he created a safe, chemical-free nail polish remover wipe that he knew would be up to the task. Ron partnered with Priyesh Vyas, a Sioux Falls businessman, to create a one-of-a-kind nail polish remover product that has caught the attention of online retailers and customers alike. The company's new partnership with Walmart continues their impressive growth online and in brick and mortar retailers.