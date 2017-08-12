News By Tag
Qualbe Marketing Group Joins 15 Fort Worth Businesses in the 2017 Inc. 5000
Qualbe Marketing Group specializes in developing, optimizing and driving traffic to websites through its proprietary technology. The company was founded in 1997 by current CEO Randall Meinen.
"A lot of people think a healthy company culture is incompatible with a strong, growing business - that if you really value employees and treat them well, productivity suffers," said CEO Randall Meinen. "I'm proud of our team growing the company aggressively but still holding to high standards. Our culture makes growth fun."
Not only has Qualbe seen tremendous financial growth, but it has also been recognized in 2017 as a Top 10 Company Culture among medium-sized businesses nationwide by Entrepreneur Magazine.
On the local level, Qualbe has been ranked the #2 Best Place to Work among companies with more than 50 employees by Fort Worth Magazine. It also has earned a top-10 ranking in the Top 100 Places to Work and #1 Best Ethics by The Dallas Morning News.
Inc. 5000 describes the firms that made the list as "creators. They create companies, they create value, and they create jobs--619,631 of them over the last three years." Companies that have made the list in the past include Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn, Pandora and many other well-known tech and digital brands.
DFW companies earned 187 of those 5,000 spots this year, and Texas as a whole came in #2 among all states with 425 firms making the list.
Qualbe's "why," or company purpose, is to build up businesses and build up people.
"Qualbe builds businesses that are not only made up of products and services that generate revenue but also serve as revenue-generating verticals to one another," said Hayden Hyman, Vice President of Operations and Technology. "Qualbe has built a culture that goes after, grows and retains people who have the capability to do this."
View the full Inc. 5000 list here: https://www.inc.com/
For more information about working with Qualbe or joining the team, visit https://www.qualbe.com.
About Qualbe Marketing Group: Qualbe is a digital marketing and technology company located in Fort Worth, Texas. Founded in 1997 as "Quality Benefits" to market and sell dental discount plans, Qualbe has grown into a digital marketing powerhouse that builds up businesses by optimizing websites, driving online traffic and closing sales both online and over the phone. Qualbe also builds up people through its proprietary assessments and award-winning culture.
