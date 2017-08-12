Country(s)
Industry News
Take Organization to the Next Level with Well & Goode's Gel Grip Lock Technology
New Well & Goode line of organizational products eliminates the need for suction cups and messy adhesive strips
"We're constantly looking for ways to make people's lives easier. We want to help you get organized and make the most of your space, in a sleek yet budget-friendly way. People often have trouble securing and storing their kitchen, bathroom and desk side items using traditional hooks or adhesives," says Andy Chow, Vice President of Product and Business Development. "Well & Goode gives you so many different storage and organization options that not only blend into any décor, but are also fail-safe. They aren't moving unless you move them."
The Well & Goode line features a low-profile design and quality construction to deliver new easy-to-use housewares for everyware™. The Gel Grip Lock's system is simple. Just push in the Grip Lock to create a vacuum that delivers unmatched holding power on any surface, including stainless steel, sealed wood, glass, tile and laminates in nearly any environment. It will stay in place from the instant you attach it until the time you remove it, and detaches without compromising your wall or paint.
Well & Goode offers options for every home's décor and lifestyle. Whether your home is a college dorm, a modern loft, or a cozy cabin, Well & Goode delivers superior suction technology without compromising the look and feel of your home. These sleek, simple hanging and storage solutions will keep your space neat and uncluttered.
Options include hooks, baskets, shelves and other household accessories for any room, giving you endless possibilities for organization, so get creative and have a little fun with it! The White Glossy Every Hook combines contemporary style with a gravity-defying grip and is a great way to hang anything, anywhere. Smaller hook options include the Hooklet, Hookling and Hookster, in varying sizes and available in black or white, a fit for hanging accessories in the bedroom or keeping purses, hats and coats stored away.
Shack Caddy is a beautifully designed and generously-sized shelf perfect for shampoo bottles and soap in the shower or children's toys for the bathtub.
Baskets include the White Glossy Grip Caddy and larger-sized Who's Your Caddy, ideal for storing spices in the kitchen, or supplies in the office. These bad boys can hold just about anything, so there's no excuse for a messy work or play space!
Hook items start at $7.99 and shelves and caddy baskets at $17.99 at wellandgoode.com.
About Well & Goode
Well & Goode is a line of sleekly designed, effortless home organization and storage products, brought to you by Bracketron, the industry leader in universal mounting solutions. Well & Goode's unique, gravity defying storage and mounting solutions consist of beautiful hooks, shelves and baskets that will eliminate clutter in your home as effortlessly as they cling to your wall. For more information about Well & Goode, visit wellandgoode.com.
Contact
Terri Cope
Bracketron, Inc.
***@bracketron.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse