Tom Alexander's "Overbrook Avenue" Enjoying Success With Unexpected Audience
Younger Female Demo Identifying With Piano Instrumental Album in Recent Test Listening
"It's a little stunning to me," Alexander said, after a test listening to an audience made up of multiple demographics. "I was told it did really well with teenagers, especially girls. It's the same demo that is drawn to the "Twilight" soundtrack and other romantic style supporting music. I didn't expect this at all. It certainly wasn't planned that way. It was just music I saw as a valentine to my growing up years and the places and people that populated that time. I think it's great that it connects with the people it has. Hopefully it brings them enjoyment."
Songs like "Glimmerglass,"
"Overbrook Avenue," which has enjoyed very favorable reviews, was released on iTunes and other major digital music distributors in December of 2016. https://itunes.apple.com/
Tom Alexander
