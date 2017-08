Tom Alexander's "Overbrook Avenue" Enjoying Success With Unexpected Audience

Younger Female Demo Identifying With Piano Instrumental Album in Recent Test Listening

Tom Alexander's Overbrook Avenue

Media Contact

Tom Alexander

***@sportsmansdaily.com Tom Alexander

End

-- Instrumental music often isn't appreciated as a prominent art form. However, it does drive most motion pictures, and the soundtracks from those films occasionally draw unanticpated attention. Keyboardist/composer, Tom Alexander, has long been associated with fusion and world music that's turned up on albums and film soundtracks. However, his latest album, "Overbrook Avenue," an homage to his childhood home, has garnered attention from an audience he never considered, young females."It's a little stunning to me," Alexander said, after a test listening to an audience made up of multiple demographics. "I was told it did really well with teenagers, especially girls. It's the same demo that is drawn to the "Twilight" soundtrack and other romantic style supporting music. I didn't expect this at all. It certainly wasn't planned that way. It was just music I saw as a valentine to my growing up years and the places and people that populated that time. I think it's great that it connects with the people it has. Hopefully it brings them enjoyment."Songs like "Glimmerglass,""At Half Light" "The Childhood Suite," "Letter to Dad," and "Excerpts From Cinema Paradiso" have performed surprisingly well."Overbrook Avenue," which has enjoyed very favorable reviews, was released on iTunes and other major digital music distributors in December of 2016. https://itunes.apple.com/ us/album/overbrook- avenue/id1182...