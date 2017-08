D&S Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Contact

-- D&S Car Wash Equipment Co, a leading industry provider of car wash systems and equipment has promoted Tim Huntington to Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Tim, will be responsible for the daily operation of the company, leading production, operation, and improvement of the business systems that create and deliver D&S' products. Tim will also be responsible for ensuring that business operations are efficient and that the proper management of resources, distribution of goods and services to customers are at the highest levels. Tim has been consulting at D&S over the last year as project manager for the implementation of new MRP software and leading the shift in the company becoming more customer focused.Prior to joining D&S, Tim was employed for 27 years by SunEdison Semi, MEMC Electronic, and Texas Instruments, in many leadership roles where he oversaw Order Entry & Confirmation, Operations Management, Planning, Sales and Operations Planning for 9 production facilities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Tim is a graduate of Purdue University, with a BS degree in Organizational Leadership emphasizing Industrial Engineering.About D&S;Now in their 45th year, D&S provides quality carwash equipment and solutions to the professional carwash industry through a nationwide network of distributors who provide complete factory service and technical support. For more information visit http://www.dscarwash.com or call 636-677-3442.