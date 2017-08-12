 
News By Tag
* Carwash
* Auto Detailing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

D&S Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

 
ST. LOUIS - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- D&S Car Wash Equipment Co, a leading industry provider of car wash systems and equipment has promoted Tim Huntington to Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Tim, will be responsible for the daily operation of the company, leading production, operation, and improvement of the business systems that create and deliver D&S' products. Tim will also be responsible for ensuring that business operations are efficient and that the proper management of resources, distribution of goods and services to customers are at the highest levels. Tim has been consulting at D&S over the last year as project manager for the implementation of new MRP software and leading the shift in the company becoming more customer focused.

Prior to joining D&S, Tim was employed for 27 years by SunEdison Semi, MEMC Electronic, and Texas Instruments, in many leadership roles where he oversaw Order Entry & Confirmation, Operations Management, Planning, Sales and Operations Planning for 9 production facilities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Tim is a graduate of Purdue University, with a BS degree in Organizational Leadership emphasizing Industrial Engineering.

About D&S;

Now in their 45th year, D&S provides quality carwash equipment and solutions to the professional carwash industry through a nationwide network of distributors who provide complete factory service and technical support. For more information visit http://www.dscarwash.com or call 636-677-3442.

Contact
Drew Dressler
***@dscarwash.com
End
Source:D&S Car Wash Equipment Company
Email:***@dscarwash.com
Tags:Carwash, Auto Detailing
Industry:Automotive
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
D&S Carwash PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share