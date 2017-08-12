News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
D&S Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
Prior to joining D&S, Tim was employed for 27 years by SunEdison Semi, MEMC Electronic, and Texas Instruments, in many leadership roles where he oversaw Order Entry & Confirmation, Operations Management, Planning, Sales and Operations Planning for 9 production facilities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Tim is a graduate of Purdue University, with a BS degree in Organizational Leadership emphasizing Industrial Engineering.
About D&S;
Now in their 45th year, D&S provides quality carwash equipment and solutions to the professional carwash industry through a nationwide network of distributors who provide complete factory service and technical support. For more information visit http://www.dscarwash.com or call 636-677-3442.
Contact
Drew Dressler
***@dscarwash.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse