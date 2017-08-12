HomeAid Atlanta and CalAtlantic Homes Help Haven ATL

News By Tag
Over the course of the Care Days, HomeAid and CalAtlantic Homes worked to complete the renovations at Haven ATL's new drop-in center. Volunteers built a pergola, fixed drainage issues, installed flooring, finished walls, installed trim, painted, landscaped, cleaned and stained a fence, installed house siding, and more. Thanks to the hard work of these volunteers, the women served by Haven ATL will have comfortable surroundings where they will attend counseling and other life-skills classes as they work to rebuild their lives.
Haven ATL's Program Director, Melba Robinson, is grateful to HomeAid and its partners for making the new drop-in center a reality. Jean Hilyard, HomeAid Atlanta's Director of Community Engagement said, "The group from CalAtlantic Homes was amazing. From superb planning and organization to diligent work with great attitudes, HomeAid thoroughly enjoyed working with CalAtlantic and appreciates all they brought to table during these incredible Care Days."
CalAtlantic Homes finished the work started in June during HomeAid Care Days with partners BrightView Landscape Services, Juneau Construction Company, and Overhead Door Company of Atlanta. Without the volunteer efforts and donations of these companies, their subcontractor partners, and material suppliers such as Sherwin-Williams, BMC, Home Depot and others, the drop-in center would not be ready to open its doors. HomeAid and its partners saved Haven ATL approximately $35,000 on repairs and upgrades over the course of these Care Days.
HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the building industry, as well as community building organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed over 85 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, veterans and more. HomeAid is the designated charity of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. Learn more at www.homeaidatlanta.org.
