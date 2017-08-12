News By Tag
Georgia's Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Issues Invitation to 2017-2018 Green Youth Advisory Council
In Partnership with Keep America Beautiful, GCB Will Select Dozens of New Members to Lead Youth Initiatives in Gwinnett County through 2017-2018 School Year; Applications Due September 15
The national nonprofit's Youth Advisory Council (YAC) initiative is designed to create a framework for youth engagement. Having successfully beta-tested its own YAC program at the local level in 2014 and witnessed sustained success in the years since, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful will continue to build upon the model of youth service alongside other Keep America Beautiful's community-based affiliates. YAC members will participate in Keep America Beautiful-sanctioned programs aimed at educating youth and changing behavior to help end littering, improve recycling, and beautify America's communities.
The newest members ofGwinnett Clean & Beautiful's GreenYouth Advisory Council will provide an original point of view in assessing GCB programs, implement local service projects, and act as ambassadors and leaders for youth service throughout Gwinnett County.
"Our Green Youth Advisory Council provides a unique opportunity for high school students from diverse backgrounds to participate in a service-learning and leadership development program," said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. "Students serve as ambassadors and leaders for youth service, assist with program design and implementation, collaborate with other youth and county leaders, and promote sustainability and civic engagement in our community. Based on the incredible leadership we've witnessed to date from past participants in this program, I am eager to see what our latest batch of fledgling environmental stewards will have in store for us this year."
Applications for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful's Green Youth Advisory Council are being accepted through September 15, 2017. Marlatt encourages local GCPS students – particularly those who are environmentally conscious, have been involved with their high school "Green Teams" and/or have served in leadership roles – to apply for this special program. She also urges teachers, principals and administrators to submit names of students who they believe would prove a good fit for the Green Youth Advisory Council. Names can be submitted to gwinnettcb@gwinnettcb.org, while applications can be submitted online at http://www.gwinnettcb.org/
"We are excited to have Keep America Beautiful affiliates dedicated to engaging youth in their programs," said Cecile Carson, Vice President, Litter and Affiliate Relations, Keep America Beautiful. "After a successful first year of implementation within our affiliate network, we look to grow our reach to more communities across the country."
About Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Services, Inc. (GCB) is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate and award-winning 501(c)(3) charitable organization. It boasts an expansive community-based network dedicated to finding long-term solutions to environmental and quality of life issues through individual action. The organization is guided by a Citizens Advisory Board that represents all sectors of the Gwinnett County community. A nationally recognized leader in creating cleaner, greener and more livable communities throughout Gwinnett, GCB involves more than 100,000 volunteers annually to clean and restore public places, recycle more, protect watersheds and develop the next generation of environmental stewards. To learn more about Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, please visit www.GwinnettCB.org.
About Keep America Beautiful
Keep America Beautiful, the nation's iconic community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, we strive to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America's Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision.
Behavior change – steeped in education, research and behavioral science – is the cornerstone of Keep America Beautiful. We empower generations of community stewards with volunteer programs, hands-on experiences, curricula, practical advice and other resources to deliver measurable environmental, economic and social benefits. The organization is driven by more than 600 state and local affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities and government officials. Join us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
***@outofhermindfreelance.com
