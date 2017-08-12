 
Industry News





Big Brother's Georgina Leigh, works the catwalk at Adonis King NYFW show

 
 
Georgina_2016_Full
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- New York Fashion Week is in full swing and, as per usual, the reality TV stars never miss an opportunity to be photographed. Lucky us.

Big Brother star Georgina Leigh was chosen by Adonis King to open and close his show for New York Fashion Week. Why Georgina  "She embodies all young women," " She constantly motivating women to be confident, to be who they are; And I loved her on Big Brother U.K. She is super supportive and we both are really excited to showcase this new collection for Fashion Week."  "Georgina has a strong personality and knows who she is. Young people admire her so much. For me, as a designer for women, its very important to me that women feel powerful and apart of our "Kingdom" when they wear Adonis King Collection." "I have been following his work and success as a designer for a long time, as a friend and a fan, and will have the pleasure of walking in his show." Georgina said.

The event will take place Sunday September 10th at PUNTO Space in midtown manhattan and Live Streamed for online guests.

Follow Georgina:

Instagram: http://instagram.com/georgina_leighc

Twitter: http://twitter.com/georgina_leighc

Follow Adonis King:

Instagram: http://instagram.com/AdonisOfficial

Twitter: http://twitter.com/AdonisOfficial

Source:Adonis King Collection
