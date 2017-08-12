News By Tag
Big Brother's Georgina Leigh, works the catwalk at Adonis King NYFW show
Big Brother star Georgina Leigh was chosen by Adonis King to open and close his show for New York Fashion Week. Why Georgina "She embodies all young women," " She constantly motivating women to be confident, to be who they are; And I loved her on Big Brother U.K. She is super supportive and we both are really excited to showcase this new collection for Fashion Week." "Georgina has a strong personality and knows who she is. Young people admire her so much. For me, as a designer for women, its very important to me that women feel powerful and apart of our "Kingdom" when they wear Adonis King Collection."
The event will take place Sunday September 10th at PUNTO Space in midtown manhattan and Live Streamed for online guests.
