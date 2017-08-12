 
News By Tag
* Charlottesville
* Trump
* Muslims
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Muslims for Progressive Condemns White Supremacists, Calls on President Trump to Resign

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Charlottesville
* Trump
* Muslims

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Muslims for Progressive Values (MPV) condemns in the strongest possible terms the white supremacist violence and villainy that took place last weekend in #Charlottesville. This brand of mayhem threatens to become endemic across the country as it embraces racism, bigotry and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric as the new norm. With President Donald Trump's seeming support for these extremists, organized in groups under the "Unite the Right" alt-right banner, we hope the American public will finally realize he is unfit to be President of this great nation and call for his resignation.

As the nation grapples with the ideology of racism and xenophobia, we encourage Americans to support and partner with Life After Hate and other organizations working towards racial equality and reconciliation. Along with #Charlottesville, we join the nation in mourning the tragic death of peace activist Heather Heyer, and note her remarkably strong mother Susan Bro's remark that while the alt-right wanted to silence voices like hers, "you just magnified her."

Says Ani Zonneveld, MPV's president, "As an American Muslim organization that counters radical ideology of the Muslim stripe, we see no difference between Muslim and White supremacists. Ideologies don't die with the destruction of monuments. Removing or destroying monuments is a temporary fix to an ongoing issue."

MPV believes we should use the examples of South Africa's Apartheid Museum and the Slave Lodge - Iziko Museums of how a country can remember the horrors of its past without glorifying it. Taking down monuments and statues alone will not combat supremacist ideology, as is evident by the continual presence of Nazis and White Supremacy. It is imperative that continued exposure of and dialogue and education around the eradication of supremacist ideas continues to happen. As part of Quran 13:11 says, "…God does not change the condition of a people unless they change what is in themselves."

Since 2007, MPV has championed human rights and social justice, including freedom of speech and freedom of conscience, noting that the Quran insists there is no compulsion in religion. Working with dozens of nonprofit organizations and the United Nations, in the U.S. and around the world, MPV continues to fight for the progressive values embodied in Islam. Among our flagship programs are #ImamsForShe, defending the rights of women; #NoToHomophobia, on behalf of the LGBTQi communities; and a member of the Alliance of Inclusive Muslims, an international collective countering radical, intolerant and supremacist attitudes and behaviors in Muslim communities.

Contact Jordan Elgrably, Communications Manager, jordan@mpvusa.org.

Media Contact
Jordan Elgrably, Communications Manager
13104028866
***@mpvusa.org
End
Source:
Email:***@mpvusa.org
Posted By:***@mpvusa.org Email Verified
Tags:Charlottesville, Trump, Muslims
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Muslims for Progressive Values News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share