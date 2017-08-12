News By Tag
Muslims for Progressive Condemns White Supremacists, Calls on President Trump to Resign
As the nation grapples with the ideology of racism and xenophobia, we encourage Americans to support and partner with Life After Hate and other organizations working towards racial equality and reconciliation. Along with #Charlottesville, we join the nation in mourning the tragic death of peace activist Heather Heyer, and note her remarkably strong mother Susan Bro's remark that while the alt-right wanted to silence voices like hers, "you just magnified her."
Says Ani Zonneveld, MPV's president, "As an American Muslim organization that counters radical ideology of the Muslim stripe, we see no difference between Muslim and White supremacists. Ideologies don't die with the destruction of monuments. Removing or destroying monuments is a temporary fix to an ongoing issue."
MPV believes we should use the examples of South Africa's Apartheid Museum and the Slave Lodge - Iziko Museums of how a country can remember the horrors of its past without glorifying it. Taking down monuments and statues alone will not combat supremacist ideology, as is evident by the continual presence of Nazis and White Supremacy. It is imperative that continued exposure of and dialogue and education around the eradication of supremacist ideas continues to happen. As part of Quran 13:11 says, "…God does not change the condition of a people unless they change what is in themselves."
Since 2007, MPV has championed human rights and social justice, including freedom of speech and freedom of conscience, noting that the Quran insists there is no compulsion in religion. Working with dozens of nonprofit organizations and the United Nations, in the U.S. and around the world, MPV continues to fight for the progressive values embodied in Islam. Among our flagship programs are #ImamsForShe, defending the rights of women; #NoToHomophobia, on behalf of the LGBTQi communities;
