A Beacon of Light in a Dangerous Business
The Survivor Fund continues building upon its 10-year track record of delivering financial support to the families of fallen towing and recovery professionals.
According to data from The International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum (ITRHFM), roughly 60 towing and recovery professionals are killed in the line of service each year. Over the past 10 years, the ITRHFM has been helping to bring financial relief to countless families affected by these tragedies.
The ITRHFM established the Survivor Fund in 2005. After raising money for the next year or so, it began distributing financial support to grief-stricken families in 2007. Since then, several hundred families have received assistance.
"Generally speaking, we pay out approximately 30 claims annually," says Jeffrey Godwin, president of FTI Groups Inc. and sitting co-chair of the Survivor Fund Committee. "Our benefits are flat amounts of $3,000 in all cases and $5,000 in cases where the deceased or their employer was a member of the Museum."
The ITRHFM Board sets the Survivor Fund death benefit each winter at its board meeting. "The initial amount was $500 back in 2007 and has continued to grow over the years, as you can see," Godwin says.
Industry leaders pitch in
Money is raised for the Survivor Fund in two ways: larger one-time contributions, and smaller "pledge" donations each time a tragedy occurs and funds are distributed to a family.
The Survivor Fund enjoys support from a variety of companies and individuals. "We have been able to replenish funds paid out and also grow our general account, which has allowed us to increase benefits to families," Godwin points out.
Roughly a dozen corporate sponsors make sizable contributions on an annual basis. One such sponsor is AW Direct, a supplier to the towing and recovery industry since 1979. For the fourth straight year, the Wisconsin-based company is making a $10,000 contribution to the Survivor Fund. The contribution will be formally presented on September 15 at the International Towing & Recovery Museum in Chattanooga, TN. The annual Tennessee Tow Show is also taking place at that time, being held September 14-16 at the Chattanooga Convention Center. AW Direct is one of many exhibitors at that show.
"AW Direct is passionate in supporting the towing industry," says Michele Smedberg of AW Direct. "Too many drivers don't make it home safely to their families. The Survivor Fund is a heartfelt way to help these towing community families get through a difficult time in their lives."
While corporate sponsorships like AW Direct's are very important, the Survivor Fund's pledge program is also proving to be quite instrumental.
"Our pledge program is nearly two years old and has really allowed us to grow the Survivor Fund," Godwin explains. "Currently we have about $2,800 in pledges on a per-tragedy basis, and typically run about 70-80% on how many people and companies honor their pledges. We have some annual giving that occurs at both our golf tournament in April and in conjunction with our Wall of the Fallen event in Tennessee in September."
For more information on the Survivor Fund, visit https://internationaltowingmuseum.org/
Since 1979, AW Direct® has been a trusted supplier and partner to the towing and recovery industry.
