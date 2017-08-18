News By Tag
Adonis King Announces New York Fashion Week Show
The fashion show will primarily showcase Adonis King latest ready to wear collection that create couture and finely tailored garments. In addition to being apart of this unique opportunity for Adonis King, the event will spotlight PUNTO Space, Vinci Smart Headphones, Trina "The One" Album, Brandi Maxiell Cosmetics and striking runway models.
The concept of this exciting event is to create a posh environment to enjoy a top-of-the-line runway show and have the opportunity to place orders and interact with Adonis King. ""Expect to spend a luxurious evening in the heart of New York City.
Boutiques, specialty fashion buyers for designer to high-end-fashion, fashion representatives, selected VIP's, socialites and corporate sponsors will definitely enjoy this event.
ABOUT ADONIS KING
Adonis King, Designer, CEO founded Adonis King in Maryland, in 2008. Adonis King Collection
The Company creates luxury products with a modern sensibility, known for its calculated simplicity and thoughtful detailing. The collection includes women's clothing, backpacks, and sunglasses.
