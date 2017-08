Adonis King Announces New York Fashion Week Show

1503079422_ tmp_ Adonis_ King_ New_ York

-- August 14, 2017 New York—Adonis King, LLC is pleased to announce the launch of "KINGDOM", a high-end fashion event for an exclusive audience. The event will take place September 10, 2017 at 8:00 pm at one of Manhattan's newest event spaces: PUNTO Space (325 W 38th St) and will feature Big Brother U.K. star Georgina Leigh.The fashion show will primarily showcase Adonis King latest ready to wear collection that create couture and finely tailored garments. In addition to being apart of this unique opportunity for Adonis King, the event will spotlight PUNTO Space, Vinci Smart Headphones, Trina "The One" Album, Brandi Maxiell Cosmetics and striking runway models.The concept of this exciting event is to create a posh environment to enjoy a top-of-the-line runway show and have the opportunity to place orders and interact with Adonis King. ""Expect to spend a luxurious evening in the heart of New York City.Boutiques, specialty fashion buyers for designer to high-end-fashion, fashion representatives, selected VIP's, socialites and corporate sponsors will definitely enjoy this event.ABOUT ADONIS KINGAdonis King, Designer, CEO founded Adonis King in Maryland, in 2008. Adonis King CollectionThe Company creates luxury products with a modern sensibility, known for its calculated simplicity and thoughtful detailing. The collection includes women's clothing, backpacks, and sunglasses.RSVP on line at http:// www.AdonisKing.com Visit: Twtter.com/AdonisOfficialInstagram.com/AdonisOfficialFacebook.com/AdonisKingCollection