 
News By Tag
* Orlando
* Greek Restaurant
* Anniversary Party
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312


Taverna Opa Orlando Celebrates 10 Years In Business

Orlando's Most Popular Greek Restaurant Marks 10th Anniversary with 10 Days of Deals.
 
 
Taverna Opa Orlando - 10 Years of Opa
Taverna Opa Orlando - 10 Years of Opa
ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Taverna Opa will celebrate a decade in business on Aug. 27 and the iconic Greek restaurant will mark the occasion with its biggest party yet. Dubbed 10 Years of OPA, the 10-day-long event will feature dining and drink deals amidst special entertainment and exciting giveaways to thank loyal patrons for 10 years in business.

Husband-and-wife owners Vassilis and Katerina Coumbaros have experienced much success with the wildly popular Greek restaurant since opening its doors in Aug. 2007. Taverna Opa Orlando's popularity shows no signs of slowing. "We still hit record numbers, even after being open for 10 years," says Katerina Coumbaros. "The milestone is a huge accomplishment for us considering only 35 percent of restaurants make it to 10 years. Better yet, we are on track to have our busiest year yet!"

About Taverna Opa Orlando

Known for authentic Greek fare, nightly belly dancing and a lively atmosphere, Taverna Opa Orlando has been a mainstay in Orlando for more than a decade. Since 2007, Taverna Opa Orlando has hosted countless celebrations for all ages and all occasions. Its unique combination of imported ingredients, spirits and Greek entertainment make Taverna Opa Orlando an experience unlike any other in Central Florida. Taverna Opa Orlando is located on the second floor at Pointe Orlando on International Drive. For more information, please visit http://www.opaorlando.com.

Contact
Taverna Opa Orlando
tavernaopamarketing@gmail.com
End
Source:Taverna Opa Orlando
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Orlando, Greek Restaurant, Anniversary Party
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share