Taverna Opa Orlando Celebrates 10 Years In Business

Orlando's Most Popular Greek Restaurant Marks 10th Anniversary with 10 Days of Deals.

Taverna Opa Orlando - 10 Years of Opa

Contact

Taverna Opa Orlando

tavernaopamarketing@ gmail.com Taverna Opa Orlando

End

-- Taverna Opa will celebrate a decade in business on Aug. 27 and the iconic Greek restaurant will mark the occasion with its biggest party yet. Dubbed 10 Years of OPA, the 10-day-long event will feature dining and drink deals amidst special entertainment and exciting giveaways to thank loyal patrons for 10 years in business.Husband-and-wife owners Vassilis and Katerina Coumbaros have experienced much success with the wildly popular Greek restaurant since opening its doors in Aug. 2007. Taverna Opa Orlando's popularity shows no signs of slowing. "We still hit record numbers, even after being open for 10 years," says Katerina Coumbaros. "The milestone is a huge accomplishment for us considering only 35 percent of restaurants make it to 10 years. Better yet, we are on track to have our busiest year yet!"About Taverna Opa OrlandoKnown for authentic Greek fare, nightly belly dancing and a lively atmosphere, Taverna Opa Orlando has been a mainstay in Orlando for more than a decade. Since 2007, Taverna Opa Orlando has hosted countless celebrations for all ages and all occasions. Its unique combination of imported ingredients, spirits and Greek entertainment make Taverna Opa Orlando an experience unlike any other in Central Florida. Taverna Opa Orlando is located on the second floor at Pointe Orlando on International Drive. For more information, please visit http://www.opaorlando.com