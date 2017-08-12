 
Hospitality Community Announced Weekly Hotels As Best Extended Stay Hotel Search and Booking Website

The website is offering thousands of hotels option along with customer centric features which made it the best website among all other extended stay hotel search and booking websites in the USA.
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Weekly Hotels (weeklyhotels.com) is one of the renowned search engines which are used to search and book extended stay hotels. Recently the hospitality industry experts have made an announcement that the Weekly Hotel is the best to search weekly hotels in the USA. It offers more specific and client centric results compared to its competitors. The community member shared that the Weekly Hotel USA is led by an entrepreneur who is in the hospitality industry for many decades and well aware of the various facets of weekly hotels in the USA. He has used his knowledge and industry expertise to build this amazing hotel search engine which has everything a consumer is seeking for. This is what makes it a perfect website or search engine to find the best extended stay hotels in the USA.

A community member of the expert panel of hospitality industry further shared that the Weekly Hotels has been evolving since launched for the first time by keeping trends and feedback from real time customers. The main agenda of weeklyhotels.com is to provide all necessary details one may need to book a hotel. Furthermore, they give so many easy to use search filters to refine the search to suit the choice, budget, and other preference of an individual. It gives everything one would be seeking for and that is the reason it is declared as number 1 weekly hotel searching and booking website in the USA.

"Extended stay hotel accommodation is not an absolutely new concept yet many people are not aware about it. Those who are not aware about the concept of weekly hotels, let me share, a weekly hotel gives a room for people who stay for a longer time like a week or many weeks and here the room charges are based on weekly rates instead of daily or per night stay. It makes it very cheap compared to the regular hotel stay. Furthermore, the offered amenities are much more compared to any regular hotel. To name a few a weekly hotel will have:

·         In room kitchenette

·         In room mini bar

·         Spacious rooms

·         Daily breakfast

·         Pet care

·         Business center

·         Free WiFi

·         Meeting facilities

·         Banquet facility

·         Hi speed internet

·         Pool

·         Spa

·         Game room access

·         Gym access

A weekly hotel can have a few, all or some of the aforementioned amenities. A guest can choose a hotel based on his preference. We are trying to encourage people to take benefit of this extended stay hotel for their next stay with our website. We are happy that we has been delivering what we aimed for and we got reward of being the best website to search and book an extended stay hotel in the USA.", shared spokesperson of the company.

The stated website can be used for searching and booking weekly hotels without any additional fee or cost. To explore more, visit https://www.weeklyhotels.com/

