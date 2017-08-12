 
Be Part of the Amazing Change: Eyelash Extensions for an Affordable Price

 
 
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Eyelash extensions can sound intimidating, but the truth is eyelash extensions have been around for a while now and seem to be here to stay.  If are you looking for a permanent look to mesh with your lifestyle while not trying to ruin your natural lash, keep reading…

Amazing Lash Studio is a premier franchise in current expansion. The studio has a professional technique to lengthen and thicken your own natural eyelashes by applying single strands to each individual natural lash.

Your first full set will take 90 to 120 minutes, but refilling appointments usually take just 50 minutes to an hour.

The Amazing Lash Studio family gives new clients a lot of benefits. Introductory offers, memberships, and refer a friend programs are all available.

Amazing lash prioritizes and takes care of your natural lashes. Eyelash extensions will also save you a tremendous amount of time in your morning routine and keep you looking and feeling your best 24/7. There is no need for makeup with Amazing Lashes. You will walk out of your house in the morning and then come home at night looking the same.

Summer and wedding season are times that generate a lot of eyelash demand for those trying to get a different but also natural permanent look. You don't need to be worried about your workout routine and your eyelash extensions. Sweating pretty is something that you will get used to quickly!

If you decide to give Amazing Lash a try, make your appointment a few days in advance. Certain times of the year can be busy and if you are getting them for a special occasion, it's best to wait 48 hours for adhesive to fully dry and mesh.

Join our grand opening list here  http://amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/cherry-hill/cherr...

