Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

How Co-Op Advertising Can Help Benefit Your Jewelry Business

 
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- An innovative approach to reducing advertising costs is to work with partners, such as designers and manufacturers, who pay for advertising in exchange for mentions in marketing campaigns. It's an efficient way to reach a target market. Here are reasons to investigate co-op advertising for your online jewelry business.

Build Targeted Digital Marketing Campaigns
One of the most powerful ways to use co-op advertising is to integrate it with inbound marketing practices, such as SEO and PPC. Each jewelry store needs to figure out unique needs for their businesses then find partners who can either pay for marketing campaigns or offer ways to lessen marketing costs. Cross-promotion techniques such as guest blogging is a common cost-cutting marketing strategy.

Since almost 80% of adults shop online, according to a Pew Research study (http://www.pewinternet.org/2016/12/19/online-shopping-and-e-commerce/), it's a good idea to maximize methods for reaching this market. A major reason to favor digital marketing over traditional media advertising is that it provides more statistics to help you track your products, messages and consumer responses. Some of the platforms you should consider for your digital marketing campaigns include Google AdWords, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Raise Brand Awareness
Many times, retailers don't have time to learn new marketing strategies to keep up with the times, which is why it helps to work with co-op advertising vendors who use modern technology. Sometimes, all it takes is adding a few state-of-the-art industry applications to your website to facilitate ways to spread the word about your brand. Having a regular blog and offering a newsletter are ways to develop a marketing list so that you can constantly inform your target audience about your offerings.

Increase Engagement with Your Brand
Another way that co-op advertising can build your brand is for partners to work together to share content through social media. Providing links to compelling tools that allow customers to search for and customize jewelry helps showcase a wide arrange of multiple brands. Partners can share unique information and images that help social media posts go viral.

Conclusion
Experimenting with co-op advertising can increase leads and conversions within your target market. GemFind's new Co-Op Advertising (http://www.gemfind.com/services/co-op-advertising/) model helps you and your retail partners craft locally-targeted digital marketing campaigns. The service provides customized expertise for each jeweler using strategies such as pay-per-click advertising, remarketing and influencer marketing. Visit GemFind.com to learn more how about customized solutions can enhance your jewelry business.

