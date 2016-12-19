News By Tag
How Co-Op Advertising Can Help Benefit Your Jewelry Business
Build Targeted Digital Marketing Campaigns
One of the most powerful ways to use co-op advertising is to integrate it with inbound marketing practices, such as SEO and PPC. Each jewelry store needs to figure out unique needs for their businesses then find partners who can either pay for marketing campaigns or offer ways to lessen marketing costs. Cross-promotion techniques such as guest blogging is a common cost-cutting marketing strategy.
Since almost 80% of adults shop online, according to a Pew Research study
Raise Brand Awareness
Many times, retailers don't have time to learn new marketing strategies to keep up with the times, which is why it helps to work with co-op advertising vendors who use modern technology. Sometimes, all it takes is adding a few state-of-the-art tools to a website to increase sales.
Increase Engagement with Your Brand
Another way that co-op advertising can build your brand is for partners to work together to share content through social media. Providing links to compelling tools that allow customers to search for and customize jewelry helps showcase a wide arrange of multiple brands. Partners can share unique information and images that help social media posts go viral.
Conclusion
Experimenting with co-op advertising can increase leads and conversions within your target market. GemFind's new Co-Op Advertising program helps jewelry retailers and vendors work together to create effective marketing campaigns.
