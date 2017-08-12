Remington College Shreveport Campus President Looks Back for 10th Anniversary

Jerry Driskill does not change lives; he provides the opportunity for students to change own lives

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Anniversary

* Remington

* Education Industry:

* Education Location:

* Shreveport - Louisiana - US

Contact

Kate Quinones

***@wellonscommunications.com Kate Quinones

End

-- Ten years ago, Remington College Shreveport opened its doors, offering career training to the local community. Today, Remington College Shreveport is still going strong, preparing students for entry-level jobs."We did things that weren't being done," says campus president, Jerry Driskill. "No one else hosted career fairs; no one else visited the high schools. We set out to be different."Jerry Driskill continues to lead the campus; a leader in every way and not afraid to complete tasks that do not fall under his job description. He dug right in to help unload medical equipment delivered to the Shreveport Campus weeks before classes started in August 2007.Generosity is what sets this campus apart.In the 10 years since students began filling his campus, Driskill says it still amazes him to see everyone band together in service. "I'm sure some of our students who donate during our food drives are receiving their own assistance. But they want to give what they can."Remington College received national recognition for its blood drives. Though the Shreveport campus is one of Remington College's smaller campuses, they have made even more donations than their larger counterparts.Jerry Driskill puts himself front and center at Remington College Shreveport Campus; he's not tucked away in his office. He recalls seeing many things during his tenure, including one student proposing to another student in the front lobby. "We have also celebrated births and enjoy seeing the dependants of former students enroll."Driskill says students are always surprised to see him in shorts and his Cardinals t-shirt, grilling hot dogs during the campus spring and fall picnics. "We like to have fun and that's why we're combining our 10anniversary celebration with National Night Out on October 3. Our community bands together whenever the need is there."However, it's not all fun and games. There is a lot of hard work happening on campus. In the 10 years since the Shreveport campus began classes, thousands of students have graduated; receiving tools to help find entry-level work in a specific field. Driskill compares his campus to a tool box. "There are a lot of different tools available for students; but they have to be here and use them."The most popular program in Shreveport is Medical Assisting. It started as an eight-month program that has expanded into twelve months, and now students can add-on an Associate degree."Demand is not going away," says Driskill. "It's a good field to train in. There are 11 hospitals and lots of outpatient clinics. There are many opportunities to work."The campus' career services office is one of the many tools Remington College offers. Career services representatives assist students by reaching out to the connections they have in the community and setting up job interviews. Landing such an opportunity can be life changing for many of the students. Driskill shared the story of a 53-year old woman who, for the first time, was paidto come to work on a holiday. "Maybe you and I have grown accustomed to having paid time off. But prior to her graduating and getting hired in medical assisting, she had never worked somewhere where she got paid not to come to work; where she was actually on vacation. She was used to having one of those jobs where if you didn't work, you didn't get paid."What's the best piece of advice Driskill can offer his students?"That's summed up in one of the Peanuts posters I have hanging up: 'Never ever, ever give up!' I guess I'm old school. You have to try harder, work harder and finish what you started."