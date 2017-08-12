America Green Solar Committed to Upholding Miami's New Law

End

-- Miami, FL recently enacted a new law requiring all new homes built to be powered by solar energy. "This is a huge step forward in America's Clean Energy Movement. We are thrilled to be a part of the green movement and we are committed to providing homeowners in the Miami area with the best solar experience.", Vince Boni, Vice President of Business Development for America Green Solar, said.Miami is one of the first cities to implement this law, following a few in California. This will drastically reduce carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions, help save homeowners thousands on electric bills, and provide an incentive for more cities to incorporate similar laws.America Green is committed on providing the best solar service and experience for homeowners, helping each and every customer save money and, ultimately, ridding the world of dirty energy. For information on going green, please contact info@americagreensolar.com. And, for information regarding potential partnerships, please contact savetheplanet@americagreensolar.comAmericaGreenSolar.Com