 
News By Tag
* Clean Energy
* Solar News
* Solar Eclipse
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

America Green Solar Committed to Upholding Miami's New Law

 
MIAMI - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Miami, FL recently enacted a new law requiring all new homes built to be powered by solar energy. "This is a huge step forward in America's Clean Energy Movement. We are thrilled to be a part of the green movement and we are committed to providing homeowners in the Miami area with the best solar experience.", Vince Boni, Vice President of Business Development for America Green Solar, said.

Miami is one of the first cities to implement this law, following a few in California. This will drastically reduce carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions, help save homeowners thousands on electric bills, and provide an incentive for more cities to incorporate similar laws.

America Green is committed on providing the best solar service and experience for homeowners, helping each and every customer save money and, ultimately, ridding the world of dirty energy. For information on going green, please contact info@americagreensolar.com. And, for information regarding potential partnerships, please contact savetheplanet@americagreensolar.com

AmericaGreenSolar.Com

End
Source:
Email:***@americagreensolar.com Email Verified
Tags:Clean Energy, Solar News, Solar Eclipse
Industry:Energy
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
America Green Solar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share