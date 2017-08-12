News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
America Green Solar Committed to Upholding Miami's New Law
Miami is one of the first cities to implement this law, following a few in California. This will drastically reduce carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions, help save homeowners thousands on electric bills, and provide an incentive for more cities to incorporate similar laws.
America Green is committed on providing the best solar service and experience for homeowners, helping each and every customer save money and, ultimately, ridding the world of dirty energy. For information on going green, please contact info@americagreensolar.com. And, for information regarding potential partnerships, please contact savetheplanet@
AmericaGreenSolar.Com
Contact
877.538.7278
savetheplanet@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse