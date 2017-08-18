 
News By Tag
* Stock Car Racing
* Minicup Racing
* Super Cup Racing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Park Ridge
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Zachary Tinkle has a mixed bag of a day at Rockford Speedway August Race-remains championship lead

In the most recent Central States Region Super Cups race program at Rockford Speedway, Zachary Tinkle placed second in qualifying and second in feature race
 
 
Zachary Tinkle Rockford Speedway August 2017 Photo Credit: Pat Gremo
Zachary Tinkle Rockford Speedway August 2017 Photo Credit: Pat Gremo
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Tinkle Family Racing arrived to the track at Rockford Speedway hopeful that the day would be a smooth, fun day since it was Kids' night.  Practice went well even though the track conditions pushed drivers up almost forcing all of them to ride the high line instead of the inside line.

Practice video:  https://youtu.be/NIXpe11CnAc

Once practice was over, it was time to go out for qualifying. Tinkle went out and placed second in the qualifying results.

Qualifying video:  https://youtu.be/4-gZf8X8n38

It was then time for the heat race.  As Tinkle was coming around Turn 3 on the first lap, the car in front slowed up. Without anywhere to go and too much momentum, he bumped the car in the back and spun him. He rode out the rest of the race in the back, where he was placed as a penalty since he caused the spin and since heat races do not count for points. This was a mistake that Tinkle heavily paid for with a 10-point penalty by the league.

Heat race video:  https://youtu.be/zq_qrvpiRMk



Tinkle start P6 in the feature race. Within just a couple laps, Tinkle was up to P4 and up to third in just a few more laps. He then set his sights on the next position. He took second, shuffled to third and then back to second, where he remained for the rest of the race.

Feature race video:  https://youtu.be/IWticn-nFuk

Contact
Laurren Darr
***@leftpawpress.com
End
Source:Tinkle Family Racing
Email:***@leftpawpress.com Email Verified
Tags:Stock Car Racing, Minicup Racing, Super Cup Racing
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Park Ridge - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 18, 2017
Zachary Tinkle PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share