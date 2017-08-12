 
Industry News





Why 93% of People Wanting to Buy a Business Cannot Do It

Survey reveals shocking insight into why so many people don't acquire small and midsize businesses. Business sellers, brokers and advisors pay attention.
 
 
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- According to the top intermediaries and advisors, 93% of people wanting to buy or merge small and midsize companies fail to do so. Most of them don't even make it to third base.

Just one word differentiates the winners from the losers who do and who don't buy small and midsize companies.

It's probably not the word you think it is.

Ted J. Leverette, The Original Business Buyer Advocate ®, at "Partner" On-Call Network, LLC, surveyed 10,000 people, including buy/sell dealmakers and their representatives and advisors. Failing wannabes also reveal what went wrong.

They identified more than 60 important attributes, which can result in done deals. And the one characteristic, if missing or weak, that stops pending deals, even if the company for sale is wonderful and financing is available.

But, most of the people proposing the most important word were wrong.

According to Leverette, "Just ONE characteristic empowers everything else. If that one attribute, which can be expressed in a single word, is missing or weak, people will not buy the right business the right way. In fact, they won't buy or merge any business."

For a limited time, anyone can see the survey findings and conclusions. Check out both of these; their content differs:

PODCAST: "The ONE Characteristic Distinguishing and Empowering People Who Buy Businesses"

PDF REPORT: "This Distinguishes and Empowers the Most Successful Buyers of Businesses."

All that and more is accessible from this webpage: http://partneroncall.com/podcasts-teleseminars/the-5-minu....

Ted Leverette is the author of two books, which you can purchase here: http://partneroncall.com/purchase-our-books/.

How to Buy the Right Business the Right Way—Dos, Don'ts & Profit Strategies

How to Get ALL the Money You Want For Your Business Without Stealing It

Contact
Ted J. Leverette
“Partner" On-Call Network, LLC
***@partneroncall.com
