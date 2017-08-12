News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Small Business Expo Listed in Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies
"We are thrilled to be listed in the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row (https://www.inc.com/
The 2017 Inc. 5000 list, unveiled online at Inc.com with the top 5000 companies featured in the September issue is the result of dedication and real hard work. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found here (https://www.inc.com/
"Out of the nearly seven million private companies moving the economy forward every day, only a tiny fraction have demonstrated such remarkably consistent high growth. Your repeat Inc. 5000 honors truly put you in rarefied company", stated Eric Schurenberg, President and Editor-In-Chief of Inc. Magazine.
The 36th Annual Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala will be held on, October 10-12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert. Featured keynote speakers include Former President and CEO of Ford Motor Company, Alan Mulally; ABC's Shark Tank, Daymond John; Researcher and Author, Brené Brown; and Dollar Shave Club, Michael Dubin.
For more information about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes to Small Business Expo please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
About Inc. Media
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 15,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse