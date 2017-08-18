News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Affinity Mining Ecosystem The Groundbreaking New Generation Cryptomining Suite Is Launched
The Affinity Mining Ecosystem is ready to be launched and take crypto-mining and associated crypto-products to the next level. Via a new generation of hardware and software products, the organization will operate in an extremely profitable market.
The cryptocurrency market is growing exponentially in terms of market capitalization. On August 13th, 2017, the market capitalization was estimated at $135.26 billion. In this flourishing environment, Affinity Mining is launched to operate as a new generation crypto-mining range of hardware and software products.
Affinity Mining offers transparent access to renewable, profitable, industrial scale crypto-mining though its unique Product Ecosystem. It combines a wide range of products and a large number of emerging technologies to offer a highly profitable solution for investors:
Renewable energy crypto-mining – to safeguard the future of the crypto-current mining ecosystem
Everywhere Mining™ - profitable GUI mining that uses your GPU card when your PC is not being used
Fractional Remote Mining – own your own share of a professional mining rig
Zero Kelvin (0K) Wallet – safe, secure and dependable wallet for multiple cryptocurrencies in one convenient location
Wallet exchange API – exchange your cryptocurrencies with one click from your wallet
As Murray Hewlett, CEO of Affinity Mining emphasizes, "our aim is to be one of the largest cryptocurrency mining organizations that use low-cost renewable energy exclusively whilst utilizing custom algorithms to obtain extremely high profitability."
Now, Affinity Mining is launching a promising Initial Coin Offering (ICO) campaign to raise funds for the development of its Ecosystem. Affinity Mining Tokens (AMT) will be issued via an audited and tested smart contract system created to run on the Ethereum ecosystem. This ICO gives to AMT holders the right to claim 30% of the profits generated by Affinity Mining Ltd. 27.5 million tokens will be issued where 1.25 AMT tokens equal US$1, at pre-sales discounts. The accepted currencies are USD, EUR, Bitcoin, Ethereum or any cryptocurrency supported by the ShapeshiftTM platform.
Lucrative bonuses and very appealing bounties are available for interested parties. The campaign will run in 6 stages starting from August 18th and will last for six weeks. Early investors will benefit from higher bonuses. http://www.affinitymining.io
About
Affinity Mining is a new generation crypto-mining range of hardware and software products that create an amazing Ecosystem and offers high profits to investors. It is created and supported by a highly skilled team of experts with a combined experience of more than 25 years in this field. http://www.affinitymining.io
Contact
Affinity Mining
***@affinitymining.io
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 18, 2017