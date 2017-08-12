News By Tag
Promotional Marketing Expert, Danette Gossett, Makes Trade Shows Memorable
MIAMI, FL– August 18, 2017 – Danette Gossett, Founder of Gossett Marketing Communications, Inc., Co-Founder of Promotions Resource, LLC, and co-author of the best-selling book, Transform, recently posted a new blog on her website entitled, "Let's Give Them Something To Talk About At The Next Trade Show."
Gossett shares, 'I have always liked the Bonnie Raitt song, "Something To Talk About." While I was walking the floor at two recent trade shows the lyrics to this song came bubbling up in my mind." She continues adding, "I was surprised to see that some people just threw items on a table or simply had some catalogs on display but no one to answer questions or engage potential new customers. Suddenly I began to sing, 'let's give them something to talk about, a little mystery to figure out'!"
According to Gossett, "Trade shows are where companies are meant to put their best foot forward. You could consider trade shows the business equivalent of speed dating!" She elaborates, "You have very little time to attract prospects to your booth and seduce them with your products or services. You don't want people to walk by like you don't exist. You don't want to be the company that plops a catalog on a table and calls it a 'booth'".
Read the entire blog here: http://www.gossettmktg.com/
About Danette Gossett
Danette brings more than 30 years of experience developing advertising campaigns, direct marketing programs and sales promotions to her clients. Prior to starting her companies, she worked for New York advertising agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi & Lowe Marschalk. Her corporate experience included National Advertising Director for Avis Rent a Car Systems, Inc., and Director of Marketing Services for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.
Find out more about Gossett Marketing http://www.gossettmktg.com/
About Gossett Marketing
Gossett Marketing is celebrating its 25th year as a promotional marketing agency. We strive to become your partner in business, not just another vendor. We approach every project utilizing our more than 33 years of New York advertising agency and corporate marketing experience to bring creative solutions to all your promotional marketing needs. We know how to drive results with promotional marketing programs. We strive to understand your brand strategy and will ensure your message integrity.
