 
News By Tag
* Trade Show Season
* Tradeshow Booth
* Promotional Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312


Promotional Marketing Expert, Danette Gossett, Makes Trade Shows Memorable

 
 
Danette Gossett
Danette Gossett
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Trade Show Season
Tradeshow Booth
Promotional Marketing

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
Miami - Florida - US

MIAMI - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Owner and President of Gossett Marketing, a leading promotional marketing firm, Danette Gossett helps businesses compete in trade shows that she says are the equivalent of speed dating.

MIAMI, FL– August 18, 2017 – Danette Gossett, Founder of Gossett Marketing Communications, Inc., Co-Founder of Promotions Resource, LLC, and co-author of the best-selling book, Transform, recently posted a new blog on her website entitled, "Let's Give Them Something To Talk About At The Next Trade Show."

Gossett shares, 'I have always liked the Bonnie Raitt song, "Something To Talk About." While I was walking the floor at two recent trade shows the lyrics to this song came bubbling up in my mind." She continues adding, "I was surprised to see that some people just threw items on a table or simply had some catalogs on display but no one to answer questions or engage potential new customers. Suddenly I began to sing, 'let's give them something to talk about, a little mystery to figure out'!"

According to Gossett, "Trade shows are where companies are meant to put their best foot forward. You could consider trade shows the business equivalent of speed dating!" She elaborates, "You have very little time to attract prospects to your booth and seduce them with your products or services. You don't want people to walk by like you don't exist. You don't want to be the company that plops a catalog on a table and calls it a 'booth'".

Read the entire blog here: http://www.gossettmktg.com/lets-give-them-something-to-ta...

About Danette Gossett

Danette brings more than 30 years of experience developing advertising campaigns, direct marketing programs and sales promotions to her clients. Prior to starting her companies, she worked for New York advertising agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi & Lowe Marschalk. Her corporate experience included National Advertising Director for Avis Rent a Car Systems, Inc., and Director of Marketing Services for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

Find out more about Gossett Marketing  http://www.gossettmktg.com/

About Gossett Marketing

Gossett Marketing is celebrating its 25th year as a promotional marketing agency. We strive to become your partner in business, not just another vendor. We approach every project utilizing our more than 33 years of New York advertising agency and corporate marketing experience to bring creative solutions to all your promotional marketing needs. We know how to drive results with promotional marketing programs. We strive to understand your brand strategy and will ensure your message integrity.

Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
End
Source:Gossett Marketing
Email:***@celebritysites.com
Tags:Trade Show Season, Tradeshow Booth, Promotional Marketing
Industry:Marketing
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CelebritySites PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share