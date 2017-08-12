News By Tag
Diamond Chiropractic & Acupuncture LLC Listed Among Top 20 Omaha Chiropractors Selected By Expertise
Expertise.com recently revealed their list of the "Top 20 Best Chiropractors in Omaha," including Diamond Chiropractic & Acupuncture LLC as a part of this prestigious group.
Diamond Chiropractic & Acupuncture LLC, recently moved to its new location at 12411 West Center Rd Ste 105 Omaha NE, was mentioned again, adding to their growing list of recognition, which also includes 2015 Patients Choice Winner by OpenCare.
Dr. Robert Nilles said, "We have done our best to create an office that we would insist that our friends and family visit for their chiropractic care, and I think our patients can tell. Chiropractic offices can be so different from each other. We attempt to provide our patients a caring and loving environment that makes them feel right at home. Most importantly we are here to make them feel better. We think that is starting to show. "
"There are a lot of qualified chiropractors out there, but customer/patient service is where we try to set ourselves apart," stated Diamond Chiropractic's founder, Dr. Nilles. "We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the best chiropractic offices in the area, but we really just love taking care of our patients."
Diamond Chiropractic & Acupuncture LLC was established in 2015, and has quickly become one of the fastest growing and highest-rated offices in the Omaha area. Diamond Chiropractic & Acupuncture is directed by Dr. Robert Nilles. Dr. Nilles has over 20 years of experience in the chiropractic profession. Diamond Chiropractic & Acupuncture provides traditional chiropractic care with a focus on improving posture and encouraging healthy lifestyle changes to achieve lasting results.
Visit http://www.OmahaChiro.com
Visit https://www.expertise.com/
Contact
Diamond Chiropractic & Acupuncture LLC
Dr. Robert G Nilles
***@yahoo.com
