United Premier Soccer League Announces FC Nevada as Nevada Conference Expansion Team
Las Vegas (Nev.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2018 Fall Season
Based in Las Vegas, FC Nevada will begin UPSL play in the Nevada Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We're very excited to welcome FC Nevada to the UPSL's Nevada Conference. Owner 'Lico' Dos Santos is renowned in both North and South American for his contributions to the game, and we can't wait to see him bring his Brazilian style of futbol to the league. We know that he'll put a quality brand on the field and work with Brazilian communities, both here and abroad, to enhance the UPSL's standing. We wish FC Nevada the best as it prepares to enter the UPSL in 2018."
FC Nevada is owned by Las Vegas resident Reinilson 'Lico' Dos Santos. A former professional player and native of Brazil, Dos Santos is a professional player agent.
FC Nevada Owner and General Manger Reinilson 'Lico' Dos Santos said, "For me to be able to create FC Nevada it is very exciting. The UPSL is the right place to start, and for us to bring our style of 'jogo bonito.' Our team will have a lot of Brazilian players and we want to bring the Brazilian philosophy to the club."
Dos Santos, 51, last played for the now defunct Minnesota Thunder (USL). He currently owns a USSF National 'C' Coaching License.
"We've nicknamed FC Nevada 'The Goats,' because we want to be on top of the UPSL mountain," Dos Santos said. "The goat, he owns the mountain. He's not afraid to go up and down the mountain, and neither are we. The Goats are on the move!"
The team is exploring venue options in compliance with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming tryout schedule.
About FC Nevada
FC Nevada is an American Soccer club currently based in Las Vegas, Nev., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. FC Nevada will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.
Founded in 2017, FC Nevada can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Reinilson 'Lico' Dos Santos
Direct: 612-986-3738
Email: fcnevadagoats@
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
Page Updated Last on: Aug 18, 2017