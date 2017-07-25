Studio 20 California Bus Tour !

The #girlsfromstudio20 are taking over California in an amazing 10-day bus tour

Andra Chirnogeanu

pr@studio20.ro

-- To celebrate 5 years since we started Studio 20 and to celebrate the 15th studio around the world, in January 2018 we will have a special action, Studio 20 California RoadTour.20 of our models, the best 2 models from each location will be in LA on a special Tour Bus and travel around California, attend XBIZ Awards 2018, broadcast live from the Hollywood studio, then go towards Grand Canyon, attend AVN Awards 2018 and return to LA.The whole event will last for 10 days, we will have live sessions on the road from all locations and we want to invite a few selected mass-media representatives to join us.Our purpose is to introduce people to the glam life of cam models and also to have fun together and see the models behind the cam in their normal life.You might have heard about us in BBC's interview: http://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-40829230Viceland: https://www.viceland.com/en_us/video/states-of-undress-communism-cam-girls-and-kidnapping/597f62cfc8acb545623e9563Or any of the magazines in the Adult industry like AVN, XBIZ, Ynot etc.http://www.xbiz.com/news/221518/studio-20-receives-jasmin-gold-certificate-for-excellencehttps://www.ynotcam.com/2017/07/25/conversation-starters-on-cam/If you are a media person and you're interested in taking this journey, just email at pr@studio20.ro and we'll set up the details.All the best from the #girlsfromstudio20More about us atwww.studio20.live