News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Studio 20 California Bus Tour !
The #girlsfromstudio20 are taking over California in an amazing 10-day bus tour
20 of our models, the best 2 models from each location will be in LA on a special Tour Bus and travel around California, attend XBIZ Awards 2018, broadcast live from the Hollywood studio, then go towards Grand Canyon, attend AVN Awards 2018 and return to LA.
The whole event will last for 10 days, we will have live sessions on the road from all locations and we want to invite a few selected mass-media representatives to join us.
Our purpose is to introduce people to the glam life of cam models and also to have fun together and see the models behind the cam in their normal life.
You might have heard about us in BBC's interview: http://www.bbc.com/
Viceland: https://www.viceland.com/
Or any of the magazines in the Adult industry like AVN, XBIZ, Ynot etc.
https://avn.com/
http://www.xbiz.com/
https://www.ynotcam.com/
If you are a media person and you're interested in taking this journey, just email at pr@studio20.ro and we'll set up the details.
All the best from the #girlsfromstudio20
More about us at
www.studio20.live
Contact
Andra Chirnogeanu
***@studio20.ro
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse