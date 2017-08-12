News By Tag
* Gis
* Mapping
* Geospatial
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Free GIS Cloud Workshops in Syracuse and Albany, New York
The workshop attendees will get a comprehensive GIS Cloud tutorial, a trial access to GIS Cloud Crowdsourcing Solution, a City Portal, an exclusive early access to the new GIS Cloud platform and a GIS Cloud T-Shirt with a cool new design.
The first workshop will be held on 22nd of August in Albany at 10 am at 10B Airline Drive, the PONY Room.
The second workshop will be held in Syracuse on 24th of August at 10 am, at the Syracuse Center of Excellence, 727 East Washington St., Room 203.
The number of seats is limited and those who are interested in attending the event are encouraged to register as soon as possible.
GIS Cloud workshop sessions include:
* Learning how to create projects and collect data with smartphones and tablets.
* Creating a branded Map Portal web app without coding
* Setting up a Crowdsourcing project
* An exclusive preview of GIS Cloud Collaborative Streams technology that will change today known workflows on a map
All participants will get a code for an early access to GIS Cloud 2 beta version after the session.
More info on the concrete workshops schedule and a registration form can be found here: http://www.giscloud.com/
Contact
Andrea Kovač, Marketing Manager
***@giscloud.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse