Industry News





Free GIS Cloud Workshops in Syracuse and Albany, New York

 
 
GIS Cloud Workshops in Albany and Syracuse
GIS Cloud Workshops in Albany and Syracuse
ALBANY, N.Y. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- GIS Cloud offers two free workshops in New York State - Syracuse and Albany next week (August 22nd and 24th).

The workshop attendees will get a comprehensive GIS Cloud tutorial, a trial access to GIS Cloud Crowdsourcing Solution, a City Portal, an exclusive early access to the new GIS Cloud platform and a GIS Cloud T-Shirt with a cool new design.

The first workshop will be held on 22nd of August in Albany at 10 am at 10B Airline Drive, the PONY Room.

The second workshop will be held in Syracuse on 24th of August at 10 am, at the Syracuse Center of Excellence, 727 East Washington St., Room 203.

The number of seats is limited and those who are interested in attending the event are encouraged to register as soon as possible.


GIS Cloud workshop sessions include:

* Learning how to create projects and collect data with smartphones and tablets.

* Creating a branded Map Portal web app without coding

* Setting up a Crowdsourcing project

* An exclusive preview of GIS Cloud Collaborative Streams technology that will change today known workflows on a map

All participants will get a code for an early access to GIS Cloud 2 beta version after the session.

More info on the concrete workshops schedule and a registration form can be found here: http://www.giscloud.com/blog/important-update-for-free-gi...

