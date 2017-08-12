 
Industry News





Boston's Esteemed Ensemble Aubade, Concerts in Vermont: Music by Debussy, Ravel, Others

Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; and Mary Jane Rupert, harp) perform Aug 20 at 4 pm, Church on the Hill, Lawrence Hill Rd, Weston, VT. Also, flute-viola-piano concerts Aug 19, Woodstock and White River Junction.
 
 
Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, Frank Grimes, Mary Jane Rupert)
Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, Frank Grimes, Mary Jane Rupert)
 
SOMERVILLE, Mass. - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Boston's Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; and Mary Jane Rupert, harp) will perform exhilarating chamber music in the distinguished Sundays on the Hill Concert Series, Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 4 pm, Church on the Hill, Lawrence Hill Rd, Weston, VT 05161. Tickets are $5.  Information: 802-824-3704. The concert will feature Claude Debussy's magnificent Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp, one of the great works of the 20th century, plus Sonatine en Trio by Maurice Ravel, and Oxygen Footprint (2016, written for Ensemble Aubade) by American composer Karl Henning.

On August 19, Ensemble Aubade will give flute-viola-piano concerts at two locations:  at 2:00 pm, the group will perform at Valley Terrace Concerts, 2820 Christian St, White River Junction, VT 05001; and at 4:00 pm, the ensemble will appear at Woodstock Terrace Concerts, Woodstock Terrace, 456 Woodstock Rd, Woodstock, VT 05091.  The concerts will include music by Rameau, von Weber, and Robert Russell Bennett.  For information:  617 776 8778.   Ensemble Aubade will also perform music for 10:00 am service on August 20 at Grace Episcopal Church in Rutland VT.

Ensemble Aubade has captured the imagination of audiences throughout the country.  The group has been hailed for "intensity, imagination, skill, and finesse…shimmering grace" (St. Lawrence University), and "rich interpretations and beautiful contrasts" (West Claremont Center for the Arts).

Peter H. Bloom, flute, whose playing has been called "a revelation for unforced sweetness and strength" (The Boston Globe), performs in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Far East; is featured on more than 40 recordings (Sony Classical, Dorian, Leo Records, other labels); is a faculty member of the Snow Pond Composers Workshop; is contributing editor for Noteworthy Sheet Music; and is a winner of the American Musicological Society's Noah Greenberg Award.   Visit Noteworthy Sheet Music (Carol Vater, Editor-in-Chief) here:  https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/

Peter H. Bloom is acclaimed for versatility and virtuosity, with chamber music repertoire ranging from the renaissance to the 21st century.   Among his many recordings is a CD of Music from Shakespeare's Plays with Ensemble Chaconne. Learn more about the Shakespeare CD here: https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/cds/517-measure-for-...  Peter H. Bloom is also a noted jazz artist, veteran of the internationally renowned Aardvark Jazz Orchestra (45th season); he performs widely with the orchestra and is featured on the band's 14 CDs.

Mary Jane Rupert, harp and piano, praised by The New York Times as exhibiting "indeed real sensitivity," has performed throughout the world from Carnegie Recital Hall to the Beijing Concert Hall. She has appeared with chamber ensembles, choral groups and orchestras across the United States.  She serves on the faculties of Boston College and Tufts University and taught previously at MIT and Wellesley College, where she taught harp for 20 years.

Francis Grimes, viola, has performed with the Boston Pops, Boston Opera, Boston Ballet, Masterworks Chorale and other distinguished ensembles, and regularly serves in the orchestras of the Colonial and Schubert Theatres. He toured nationally with the Star Wars Orchestra and has performed with choral groups in England, Italy and the Czech Republic.

Peter H. Bloom and Mary Jane Rupert, performing as the Duo "2", have toured New Zealand, Australia, Thailand and across the United States.  They've been called "the very best players playing at the height of their powers" (University of Canberra College of Music, Australia).

Ensemble Aubade is managed exclusively by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, Director Telephone 617-776-8778  Visit americasmusicworks dot com and email delamotte-amw at comcast dot net

Contact
Rebecca DeLamotte, Americas Musicworks
16177768778
delamotte-amw@comcast.net
