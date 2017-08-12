Boston's Esteemed Ensemble Aubade, Concerts in Vermont: Music by Debussy, Ravel, Others

Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; and Mary Jane Rupert, harp) perform Aug 20 at 4 pm, Church on the Hill, Lawrence Hill Rd, Weston, VT. Also, flute-viola-piano concerts Aug 19, Woodstock and White River Junction.