Boston's Esteemed Ensemble Aubade, Concerts in Vermont: Music by Debussy, Ravel, Others
Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; and Mary Jane Rupert, harp) perform Aug 20 at 4 pm, Church on the Hill, Lawrence Hill Rd, Weston, VT. Also, flute-viola-piano concerts Aug 19, Woodstock and White River Junction.
On August 19, Ensemble Aubade will give flute-viola-
Ensemble Aubade has captured the imagination of audiences throughout the country. The group has been hailed for "intensity, imagination, skill, and finesse…shimmering grace" (St. Lawrence University), and "rich interpretations and beautiful contrasts" (West Claremont Center for the Arts).
Peter H. Bloom, flute, whose playing has been called "a revelation for unforced sweetness and strength" (The Boston Globe), performs in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Far East; is featured on more than 40 recordings (Sony Classical, Dorian, Leo Records, other labels); is a faculty member of the Snow Pond Composers Workshop; is contributing editor for Noteworthy Sheet Music; and is a winner of the American Musicological Society's Noah Greenberg Award. Visit Noteworthy Sheet Music (Carol Vater, Editor-in-Chief)
Peter H. Bloom is acclaimed for versatility and virtuosity, with chamber music repertoire ranging from the renaissance to the 21st century. Among his many recordings is a CD of Music from Shakespeare's Plays with Ensemble Chaconne. Learn more about the Shakespeare CD here: https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/
Mary Jane Rupert, harp and piano, praised by The New York Times as exhibiting "indeed real sensitivity,"
Francis Grimes, viola, has performed with the Boston Pops, Boston Opera, Boston Ballet, Masterworks Chorale and other distinguished ensembles, and regularly serves in the orchestras of the Colonial and Schubert Theatres. He toured nationally with the Star Wars Orchestra and has performed with choral groups in England, Italy and the Czech Republic.
Peter H. Bloom and Mary Jane Rupert, performing as the Duo "2", have toured New Zealand, Australia, Thailand and across the United States. They've been called "the very best players playing at the height of their powers" (University of Canberra College of Music, Australia).
Ensemble Aubade is managed exclusively by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, Director Telephone 617-776-8778 Visit americasmusicworks dot com and email delamotte-amw at comcast dot net
Contact
Rebecca DeLamotte, Americas Musicworks
16177768778
delamotte-amw@
