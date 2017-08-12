News By Tag
Digital Marketers India Announced Professional SEO Services Offering To Satisfy Customers Demands
Digital Marketers India, an Indian Digital marketing agency, made an announcement to offer professional SEO services to satisfy the customers' demands.
According to the announcement made, the stated digital marketing agency from India will now offer professional SEO aka Search Engine Optimization Services to its customers. This service will be an independent service unlike its 360 degree digital marketing service offering. As part of this service, the Digital Marketers India will offer professional Search Engine Optimization services to its customers in India and across the globe. The customers can take benefit of this service in two ways:
1. One time SEO service
2. Monthly or recurring SEO services
One Time SEO service consist of individual Search Engine Optimization related activities such as:
· On page optimization aka website optimization
· Only title and meta tag optimization
· Link cleaning and reputation management
· Off page optimization
· Website Health Audit from SEO perspective
· And more
The one time SEO service is a one time offering on a fixed cost.
Along with the aforementioned SEO service Digital Marketers India will offer recurring/ monthly SEO services. This service will include complete SEO service for a website or mobile application. This service will be offered by experienced SEO experts of the stated digital marketing agency from India. The monthly SEO service includes a range of activities to increase organic score and targeted keyword rankings for a website or business. Below is the list of offered SEO activities under monthly SEO service plan:
· Research and analysis
· SEO strategy
· On page optimization to make website SEO and user friendly
· Off page optimization
· Organic score improvement activities
· Periodic reporting
· And more
"Our agency, Digital Marketers India, has benefited many customers with complete digital marketing services. However, due to risk factor or budget limitation as well as sometimes due to digital marketing channel preference, many of our customers and prospects insisted to take only SEO services. We wanted to satisfy our customers so we have decided to benefit our customers with our expertise in SEO industry. We have launched best SEO service in the industry and looking forward to benefit our customers.", Ash Vyas, Director, Digital Marketers India.
The stated digital marketing agency has added a webpage to educate their website visitor about the stated services. To know more about this offered SEO service, feel free to visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
Digital Marketers India
***@digitalmarketersindia.com
