News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Valuing Non-Controlling Interests in S-Corps for Federal Tax Purposes Webinar
In this session initially Mike provides background on the IRS Job Aid on Valuing Non-Controlling Interests in S Corps with an update based on real world examples with the IRS. The issue of tax affecting S Corps; providing an S Corp adjustment; and not tax affecting and increasing risk for the Discount for Lack Of Control, (DLOC), Discount for Lack of Marketability (DLOM) and the discount rate are all discussed. Fifteen factors are introduced as to why minority interests in S Corps may have additional risks that need to be considered. In the end it is up to the appraiser to determine what method will be taken and to be prepared to defend that method given the complications of the facts and the implications of historical federal court cases. There is no silver bullet, but there are items to consider in this venue to minimize risk.
To register or for more information visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/
American Society of Appraisers
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse