Phoenix Small Business Expo Announces Partners For Their August 31st Trade Show

-- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), is gearing-up to host its 2nd annual trade show at the Phoenix Convention Center on Thursday, August 31st.Last year, the show was a huge success and over 3,000+ registered attendees' were able to network and gain valuable insight to prosper their business.Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/san-francisco/) expects to have more than 3,000+ registered attendees this year networking with exhibitors, sponsors and partners to move their business forward.Our partners work hard to make Small Business Expo a success. This year's partners include: 1100 KFNX Radio, 960 The Patriot Radio, Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce, American Business Television, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, BNW Marketing, ChinAmerica, Excelerate America, Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, inBusiness Magazine, Lenz King, Maricopa County Chamber of Commerce, Minority Business Development Center-Phoenix, U.S. Small Business Administration, Veterans Health Administration and Women Entrepreneur Resource & Educational Community.PHOENIX SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center | South Hall F – 100 North 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.About Small Business ExpoSmall Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.