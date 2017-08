Launched today, SmartBuyer set to revolutionise IT purchasing for businesses

Simplify buying for your employees Control spending for your business

-- SmartBuyer (smartbuyer.market)is an online store that takes a new approach to purchasing IT hardware, software and consumables. The online store simplifies buying for employees by providing 24x7 access to over 300,000 products from high quality suppliers and enables business managers to monitor and control spending in real time.The easy to use site provides an intuitive 'consumer style' shopping experience enabling employees to navigate and find products they wish to purchase or request approvals from Account managers. For non catalogue items, employees can request prices from SmartBuyers specialist purchasing team. Business managers can control employee spending by monitoring and approving employee requests, view management reports and have access to SmartBuyer service team. Spending is controlled through a permission based account; department requests are sent to the account holder, when agreed the order is simply added to the account where spending is managed centrally, invoice and order details are then easily reported upon.SmartBuyer is powered by Claritum. Claritum's cloud based spend management platform enables many of the world's leading companies to manage their spending. Founded in 2002, Claritum is trusted by 150,000 business buyers and thousands of high quality suppliers in 40 countries. Our mission is to enable every employee in every company to buy, sell and collaborate with intelligence.Asked of James Samuels (Claritum CEO)...With so many IT marketplaces and stores already out there how do you launch a new IT store with a difference?The store is now live as a Beta but available to compare products and availability through the fast lookup tool.New accounts can be set up within a couple of minutes with credit applications reviewed the same day.Orders are being taken now via: https://smartbuyer.market