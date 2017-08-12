News By Tag
Launched today, SmartBuyer set to revolutionise IT purchasing for businesses
Simplify buying for your employees Control spending for your business
The easy to use site provides an intuitive 'consumer style' shopping experience enabling employees to navigate and find products they wish to purchase or request approvals from Account managers. For non catalogue items, employees can request prices from SmartBuyers specialist purchasing team. Business managers can control employee spending by monitoring and approving employee requests, view management reports and have access to SmartBuyer service team. Spending is controlled through a permission based account; department requests are sent to the account holder, when agreed the order is simply added to the account where spending is managed centrally, invoice and order details are then easily reported upon.
SmartBuyer is powered by Claritum. Claritum's cloud based spend management platform enables many of the world's leading companies to manage their spending. Founded in 2002, Claritum is trusted by 150,000 business buyers and thousands of high quality suppliers in 40 countries. Our mission is to enable every employee in every company to buy, sell and collaborate with intelligence.
Asked of James Samuels (Claritum CEO)...
With so many IT marketplaces and stores already out there how do you launch a new IT store with a difference?
"As spend management specialists, we've focussed on delivering additional controls and benefits to IT buyers and employees who need to request IT products. The platform is simple to use and navigate - and has over 300,000 products at competitive prices. We're releasing more valuable capabilities over the coming months that will help buyers to control expenditure in this difficult to manage sector."
The store is now live as a Beta but available to compare products and availability through the fast lookup tool.
New accounts can be set up within a couple of minutes with credit applications reviewed the same day.
Orders are being taken now via: https://smartbuyer.market
