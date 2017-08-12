 
News By Tag
* IT Buying
* IT Marketplace
* SmartBuyer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bath
  Somerset
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Launched today, SmartBuyer set to revolutionise IT purchasing for businesses

Simplify buying for your employees Control spending for your business
 
 
SmartBuyer.market
SmartBuyer.market
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* IT Buying
* IT Marketplace
* SmartBuyer

Industry:
* Computers

Location:
* Bath - Somerset - England

Subject:
* Services

BATH, England - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- SmartBuyer (smartbuyer.market) is an online store that takes a new approach to purchasing IT hardware, software and consumables. The online store simplifies buying for employees by providing 24x7 access to over 300,000 products from high quality suppliers and enables business managers to monitor and control spending in real time.

The easy to use site provides an intuitive 'consumer style'  shopping experience enabling employees to navigate and find products they wish to purchase or request approvals from Account managers.  For non catalogue items, employees can request prices from SmartBuyers specialist purchasing team. Business managers can control employee spending by monitoring and approving employee requests, view management reports and have access to SmartBuyer service team. Spending is controlled through a permission based account; department requests are sent to the account holder, when agreed the order is simply added to the account where spending is managed centrally, invoice and order details are then easily reported upon.

SmartBuyer is powered by Claritum. Claritum's cloud based spend management platform enables many of the world's leading companies to manage their spending. Founded in 2002, Claritum is trusted by 150,000 business buyers and thousands of high quality suppliers in 40 countries. Our mission is to enable every employee in every company to buy, sell and collaborate with intelligence.


Asked of James Samuels (Claritum CEO)...

With so many IT marketplaces and stores already out there how do you launch a new IT store with a difference?

"As spend management specialists, we've focussed on delivering additional controls and benefits to IT buyers and employees who need to request IT products. The platform is simple to use and navigate - and has over 300,000 products at competitive prices. We're releasing more valuable capabilities over the coming months that will help buyers to control expenditure in this difficult to manage sector."


The store is now live as a Beta but available to compare products and availability through the fast lookup tool.

New accounts can be set up within a couple of minutes with credit applications reviewed the same day.

Orders are being taken now via: https://smartbuyer.market

Contact
W. Samways - Claritum Limited
Bath, UK +441225 851666
***@claritum.com
End
Source:SmartBuyer.market
Email:***@claritum.com Email Verified
Tags:IT Buying, IT Marketplace, SmartBuyer
Industry:Computers
Location:Bath - Somerset - England
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share