Legacy Suites Opens New Hotel in South Carolina
Rock Hill's extended stay hotel is only second one built in country
General Manager Michael Williams said Rock Hill was selected for Legacy Suites' second hotel location because "our company wants to support and be a part of the area's continuous business growth."
Legacy Suites, which offers modern and spacious studio suites, features an all-inclusive extended stay experience complete with kitchen and full size appliances. Additional amenities include a gathering room, fitness center, laundry facilities, and a backyard seating area with barbecue grills and a picnic area.
"Legacy Suites are an excellent option for extended stay travelers who are looking for comfort and a wide array of amenities," said Williams. "We look forward to joining this community with our newest property, which is perfectly situated in order to accommodate the growing area."
Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, is managing the hotel. Sister company MC Hotel Construction, a general contractor specializing in new hotel construction and renovations, built the hotel.
Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 40hotels in 14 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.
MC Hotel Construction, which is also located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr., specializes in hotel construction and renovations with projects currently underway in six states. MC Hotel Construction builds for leading brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, Starwood and Legacy Suites. For details, call (314) 339-6600 or visit http://www.mchotelconstruction.com.
