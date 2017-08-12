News By Tag
Franchise Grade® Adds New Benchmark Product To Its Franchise Intelligence Platform
Allows users to benchmark a franchise against franchise sectors, categories and the franchise industry.
Benchmark brings together key statistics from across the franchise industry and helps franchisors and franchise investors to identify franchise trends. Recognizing how a franchise benchmarks against its competitors leads to solutions and makes franchise development strategies more effective. By continuing to enhance our Franchise Intelligence platform, we provide the tools and research to assist franchises in improving their performance.
Jeff Lefler, CEO of Franchise Grade, commenting on this new Franchise Intelligence product: "We are pleased to add another unique product to our Franchise Intelligence platform. Benchmark provides franchisors, and investors the ability to understand the fundamentals of franchising, determine their needs and develop an understanding of how to improve their franchise system. We will continue to integrate technology based applications into our Franchise Intelligence portfolio."
Franchise Grade is The Authority on Franchising. Our proprietary Franchise Intelligence platform empowers our clients to make smarter, data-driven decisions. Using Franchise Intelligence will accelerate your sales process, increase conversions and support development. Our data is used by leading media outlets, academic institutions, PE groups, brokers, franchisors and prospective franchisees.
