August 2017





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Franchise Grade® Adds New Benchmark Product To Its Franchise Intelligence Platform

Allows users to benchmark a franchise against franchise sectors, categories and the franchise industry.
 
 
Franchise Intelligence allows you to Benchmark your franchise competitors.
Franchise Intelligence allows you to Benchmark your franchise competitors.
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Franchise Grade® the leading franchise market research firm in the franchise industry, has expanded its menu of analytical products by introducing our benchmarking application. This addition to the Franchise IntelligenceTM suite of products, named Benchmark, helps you analyze problems in business activity and apply quantitative techniques to refine your franchise growth strategies.

Benchmark brings together key statistics from across the franchise industry and helps franchisors and franchise investors to identify franchise trends. Recognizing how a franchise benchmarks against its competitors leads to solutions and makes franchise development strategies more effective. By continuing to enhance our Franchise Intelligence platform, we provide the tools and research to assist franchises in improving their performance.

Jeff Lefler, CEO of Franchise Grade, commenting on this new Franchise Intelligence product: "We are pleased to add another unique product to our Franchise Intelligence platform. Benchmark provides franchisors, and investors the ability to understand the fundamentals of franchising, determine their needs and develop an understanding of how to improve their franchise system. We will continue to integrate technology based applications into our Franchise Intelligence portfolio."

Click here to learn more about Franchise Intelligence (https://www.franchisegrade.com/intelligence).

https://www.franchisegrade.com/intelligence

Franchise Grade is The Authority on Franchising. Our proprietary Franchise Intelligence platform empowers our clients to make smarter, data-driven decisions. Using Franchise Intelligence will accelerate your sales process, increase conversions and support development. Our data is used by leading media outlets, academic institutions, PE groups, brokers, franchisors and prospective franchisees.

Contact
Jeff Stephenson | Media Marketing Manager,
FranchiseGrade.com | The Authority On Franchising
***@franchisegrade.com
Source:
Email:***@franchisegrade.com Email Verified
