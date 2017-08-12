News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ignite Summit Announces NNG Capital Fund Founder As Keynote Speaker
Ignite Entrepreneurship & Investment Summit to feature Fuquan Bilal as special speaker
The Ignite Entrepreneurship & Investment Summit is being held on November 18th this year. The stunning Southwest FL location is in the heart of three cities which have recently been ranked among the best for starting new businesses this year. That includes; Bonita Springs, Ft. Myers, and Naples, FL. The destination hotel – the Hyatt Regency Coconutpoint has received at least 13 awards in the last 36 months, including Best Conference Hotel. It is located moments from the new Hertz global headquarters, and has its own semi-private beach on the Gulf of Mexico.
The Ignite Summit FL, 2017 offers a full cycle educational experience from leaders' insights on starting and funding a new business venture to growth hacking tactics, and how and where to invest gains at the IPO or VC exit stage. Organizers state that attendees are already coming from NJ, GA, FL, CA, and MI. According to Eventbrite the top VIP+ guest packages are already sold out. Sponsors include the largest and fastest growing real estate brokerage in the world – Keller Williams. Additional guest speakers include; Kaya Wittenburg, Sensei Gililland, Rosa Houghten, Jim Beam, and Erika Weichel. Another surprise guest speaker is still to be announced.
Fuquan Bilal is the founder of NNG Capital Fund, and two-time author. Copies of his most recent book 'The Tire Kicker' will be available at the event. Fuquan says he is also in the process of writing a third book on strategic investing, which is hoped to be released in time for Christmas 2017. His partner Gerald Lucas who is famed for his work in fundraising for international real estate funds, and handling short sales is also expected to be in attendance at this year's Ignite event.
Find Fuquan's first book 'Turning Distress into Success' on Amazon, or find out more about him at NNCapitalFund.com. Reserve tickets to Ignite while they last at www.IgniteSummitFL.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse