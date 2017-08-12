Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Hosts Pop Up Art Gallery at Kings Point Residence

Pop Up Art Gallery at Lionsgate
COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y.
- Aug. 18, 2017
- PRLog
-- Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, one of the nation's leading realtors, recently hosted a Sunday afternoon "pop up" art show with works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and Fernando Botero to showcase an extraordinary residence, "Lionsgate."
Perched along the shore of Long Island Sound, Lionsgate features spectacular views of Long Island Sound and the Manhattan skyline. The invited guests, who included real estate agents and their clients and customers, were also able to test drive Model X and Model S Tesla automobiles.
The event was conceived and executed with Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's Marketing Department and Inbar Mitzman, Associate Real Estate Broker, Certified International Buyers Representative and the listing broker for Lionsgate, who remarked, "To the seller's delight, this was a very successful event attended by over 150 people."
"Our creative team has found that creating unique events in partnership with other vendors to be a very successful strategy to bring in potential qualified buyers for our Masterpiece Collection Listings," said James P. Retz, SVP of Marketing and Technology for Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "These special marketing initiatives continue to grow in popularity, and results."
"With its floor to ceiling windows and abundant wall space, the house made an ideal venue to display fine art," said Katherine Cirelli, Daniel Gale Sotheby's Creative Director of Marketing Initiatives, who came oversaw the planning and implementation of the event.
In addition to its fabulous views and a design inspired by the noted French architect Philippe Starck, Lionsgate boasts a state-of-the-
art kitchen, six bedrooms including two master suites, 7.5 bathrooms, library, pool and cabana and whole house generator. For more information call Inbar Mitzman at 516.551.5727 or visit: http://www.danielgale.com/
listing/2905914-
172-kings-point-
rd-great-neck-
ny-11024/
