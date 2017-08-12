News By Tag
Monique Burr Foundation for Children Announces MBF Champions for Child Safety Pro Am Golf Tournament
The honorary chairs are Fred Funk, Jim Furyk and Mark McCumber. The first class tournament offers corporate teams and individuals the opportunity to golf for a good cause with professional golfers.
"We are very excited about this year's tournament and celebrating our 20th year of keeping children safe," said MBF Executive Director Lynn Layton. "Our signature golf tournament and pairings party helps MBF better protect children from all types of abuse and bullying by raising both funds and awareness. We are grateful to our supporters for championing MBF's mission to make a difference and improve the lives of children and families."
In celebration of its 20th year, MBF has added exciting new activities to this year's tournament including a $1 Million Shoot-Out, six Hole-in-One contests and a Pre-Event Putting Contest. The tournament will begin with the PGA TOUR Pairings Party for registered golfers on Monday, Oct. 2, at 5:30 p.m., at The Palencia Club.
Proceeds support MBF Prevention Education Programs™, a series of comprehensive, research-based prevention programs educating and empowering students to prevent, recognize and respond appropriately to bullying, cyberbullying, all types of child abuse, and other digital dangers.
Double Eagle Team with a Pro player packages are $7,000 or single players may register for $1,750. Sponsorship opportunities ranging from $1,000 to $50,000, are available.
To learn more and register, visit www.ChampionsForChildSafety.org or contact Tammy Long at tlong@MoniqueBurrFoundation.org or call (904) 562-1849.
