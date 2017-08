CROWN LABORATORIES, INC.'s Impressive Growth Earns # 1990 Ranking

JOHNSON CITY, TN – Inc. magazine ranked CROWN LABORATORIES, INC. # 1990 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Media Contact

Libby Erwin

423-630-2269

***@crownlaboratories.com Libby Erwin423-630-2269

End

-- Crown Laboratories, Inc. is honored to be included on the list and be considered among the top 10% of companies, who have been featured on the list for five consecutive years. The list spotlights the American economy's most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names, gained their first national exposure as honorees."Crown is incredibly honored to be recognized with this distinction for the 5time. We are committed to providing unyielding excellence to the community and the patients we treat," says Jeff Bedard, Crown Laboratories, Inc. President and CEO. "To be recognized byand to be part of the group of companies on Inc. 5000 list is truly an honor."This year's Inc. 5000 testifies to the US entrepreneurial community's impact and vitality. The list's average company achieved mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481% and the companies collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. For complete results: http://www.inc.com/ inc5000 Crown Laboratories, Inc. is a privately held, fully integrated, specialty pharmaceutical company committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of pharmaceutical and consumer products, which improve the quality of life for its customers. Crown Laboratories, Inc. is an innovative company on the move, whose Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen and robust portfolio of dermatological products have paved the way for Crown's rapid growth. In 2016 Crown was ranked as the 21st fastest growing company in the Tennessee region and ranked 1548 as fastest growing manufacturer nationwide in Inc. Magazine's 2016 Inc. 5000 list.