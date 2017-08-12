 
Plantation Shutters® Introduces The Ultimate Security System

All too often, security features and products are installed during the building or renovation process and everyone from the contractors to the plumbers have access to the vital element in your security – the keys!
 
 
NATIONAL - ONLINE, South Africa - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Plantation Shutters® have worked closely with their lock manufacturer, and are proud to announce their exclusive new security offering that ensures that key management is nothing their customers need to concern themselves with. The new system offers the following:

·         The Plantation Shutters® team of installers and all contractors/building teams will use a construction key. This key will allow the locking of the product but will not activate the 5 pin locking system.

·         The customer will receive a sealed pack of keys on completion that are unique to their shutters.

·         Once all construction and installation has been completed, the customer will use their unique key which will override the construction key and "lockout" any further use of the construction key.

·         The unique key will also activate the 5 pin locking system – something that is unique to Plantation Shutters®.

This 'state-of-the-art' security feature allows ease of management during the construction and installation phase, and complete peace of mind once the construction teams depart, and the customer activates their unique security key.

www.plantation.co.za

Source:Plantation Shutters
