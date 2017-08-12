News By Tag
Plantation Shutters® Introduces The Ultimate Security System
All too often, security features and products are installed during the building or renovation process and everyone from the contractors to the plumbers have access to the vital element in your security – the keys!
· The Plantation Shutters® team of installers and all contractors/
· The customer will receive a sealed pack of keys on completion that are unique to their shutters.
· Once all construction and installation has been completed, the customer will use their unique key which will override the construction key and "lockout" any further use of the construction key.
· The unique key will also activate the 5 pin locking system – something that is unique to Plantation Shutters®.
