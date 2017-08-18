News By Tag
ImmunoReagents and BIOZOL Announce Corporate Alliance
News Release, Friday, August 18, 2017, 08:30 AM EST
RALEIGH, NC, USA – August 18, 2017 – Leading Life Science Reagent Manufacturer ImmunoReagents joins forces with BIOZOL, and announced the appointment of BIOZOL as its new distributor in Germany.
ImmunoReagents and Biozol will partner to distribute top quality antibodies and reagents to the German biotech, life science, and medical research facilities. Germany is a European leader in life sciences and biotechnology. Germany currently has over 600 biotechnology companies, as well as renowned research institutions and university research facilities. In the 2017 Facts & Figures "The German Biotechnology Sector" report, the German biotechnology sector is growing, with record financing, rising numbers of biotechnology companies, and steady expenditures on research and development. "This is an exciting opportunity for our company." said Ann Black, President and CEO of ImmunoReagents. "Our partnership with Biozol will allow us to bring our products to one of the world's most vibrant biotech markets."
About ImmunoReagents, Inc.
ImmunoReagents is a leading global manufacturer of quality antibodies and reagents used in research and in vitro diagnostics. Product offerings include a wide range of immunochemistry reagents such as purified immunoglobulins, primary antibodies, and secondary antibodies covering a broad spectrum of immunoglobulin from various species. Antibodies include various levels of cross species absorptions to provide high specificity. In addition to its vast product lines, ImmunoReagents also provides custom manufacturing to meet specific customer requirements while adhering to cGMP guidelines and ISO quality systems requirements. The Company is located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
For more information, please see www.immunoreagents.com
About BIOZOL
Since 1989, BIOZOL Diagnostica has supplied top laboratories with research products and services.
With over 3,000,000 products from various manufacturers (antibodies, proteins, ELISAs, detection kits, biochemicals, small molecules, reagents for protein analysis, human and veterinary diagnostics, etc.), and are one of the most powerful suppliers in Germany. Quick reaction times, direct support and personal contact with customers are their top priority. Based in Germany, the BIOZOLteam is composed of 28 employees including 10 scientists that are committed to providing top-level support. For more information, please see www.biozol.de
Contact
Joy Mitchell
919-831-2240
***@immunoreagents.com
