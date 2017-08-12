 
Industry News





ETAS Metal Roof & Wall Systems Featured at Bristol Motor Speedway

ETAS is the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports' No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet driven by William Byron
 
 
PHILADELPHIA - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has partnered with ETAS Metal Roof & Wall Systems (ETAS) to feature ETAS as the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports' No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet driven by William Byron at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, August 18, 2017. Byron has already captured race fans' attention with three wins this season in the NASCAR® Xfinity Series (NXS).

ETAS Metal Roof & Wall Systems, a manufacturer of painted coil products and pre-engineered metal buildings, is relocating to a new state-of-the-art facility with liquid spray capabilities in Mineola, Texas. The 130,000-square foot facility will provide resources to improve service and selection. Future expansion includes powder coating to augment ETAS' door division, Powerlift Doors of Texas. ETAS' growth has also allowed the company to acquire Mineola Pipe and Steel, a fabrication company, and Lake Country Machine, a small machine shop also located in Mineola.

"ETAS is dedicated to innovation and as a result, is expanding quickly," said Mike Cash, Senior Vice President and President of Industrial Coatings at Axalta. "Axalta values partners like ETAS who allow us the opportunity to play a role in providing an exceptional experience to their end customers."

"This is an exciting time for ETAS," said Josh Deen, Chief Operations Officer of ETAS. "Sponsoring the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet is a great way to celebrate our relocation to a new site with added capacity which fuels our overall growth as a metal building manufacturer."

About Axalta Coating Systems – Celebrating 150 Years in the Coatings Industry

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,600 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

