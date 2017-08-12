 
News By Tag
* Events
* Event Marketing
* Trade Shows
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Irving
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Toby Purdy Becomes Chief Sales Officer for The Expo Group

Leader to Guide Trade Show, Event, Exhibit Sales and Marketing at Fast-growing Firm
 
 
TobyPurdy
TobyPurdy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Events
* Event Marketing
* Trade Shows

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Irving - Texas - US

IRVING, Texas - Aug. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Expo Group announced today Toby Purdy has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer.

"Growth at The Expo Group is a constant. We are accelerating at a fast pace as the market moves to overcome the status quo and understands we can solve their challenges with compelling experiences and investment in growing client revenues," says The Expo Group President and Chief Operating Officer Randy Pekowski. "Toby is the right leader for our growth and customer strategies. I am excited about what we will achieve together in the years to come."

Purdy's experience ranges across family-owned firms and Fortune 100 companies. He brings a mix of expertise in trade shows and events, including a significant tenure at Freeman, along with proven leadership performance at brands such as Frito-Lay, Greyhound Bus Line and Borden Dairy.

"I am excited to join such a dynamic and well-respected organization that has been built on values and people for over 25 years," Purdy says. "Corporate brands and associations face new challenges in the competitive landscape, and I have an unwavering commitment to the customer journey and ensuring we steward their brands through all aspects of our business."

Purdy will office from The Expo Group headquarters and can be reached at 972.580.9000. Learn more about how The Expo Group is investing in innovation to drive revenue and meet the rest of the company's leadership at theexpogroup.com.

About The Expo Group

The Expo Group is a trusted exposition, exhibits and events partner that invests in clients to help them grow attendee, sponsorship and exhibits revenue by creating compelling experiences from ideas to design to execution to results. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Visit http://www.theexpogroup.com to learn more.

Contact
Dana Freker Doody
***@theexpogroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@theexpogroup.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Expo Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share